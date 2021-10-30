City Power warns about illegal electricity connections after 2 children trip on live wire and die

The children reportedly tripped on an exposed live electricity wire in the Mangolongolo informal settlement.

According to City Power, the informal settlement is a hot spot for illegal electricity connection.

City Power conveyed its condolences to the families of the two children

The Johannesburg municipal power utility, City Power, on Saturday warned residents to stop illegal connections after two children were electrocuted to death at the Mangolongolo informal settlement, near Cleveland.

The power utility cautioned residents about the danger of illegal electricity connections.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said reports were received that two children died after being electrocuted in the area.

Mangena said the children reportedly tripped on an exposed live electricity wire.

He said a team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.

"Mangolongolo is one of the hotspots of illegal connections in the City of Johannesburg, where City Power infrastructure, including streetlights, [has] been vandalised.

"Our Revenue Protection Unit has, in the past, conducted cut-off operations and educational campaigns in the area around the danger of illegal connections," Mangena said.

At least 21 electrocution cases had been reported in the city in the past two years, with six reported this year.

"City Power would again like to warn residents against the danger of illegal connections," he said.

In September, City Power and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department descended on parts of Alexandra to cut off illegal connections. One person was killed during the mayhem as residents protested against the cut-offs.

The power utility removed 23 tons of aluminium and copper cables, valued at R27 million, during the operation in Alexandra.

