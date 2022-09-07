City, province meet with taxi associations after weeks of violent protests in Cape Town

Authorities met with taxi associations after several weeks of violent protests in parts of Cape Town.

Two engagements took place this week, involving Hout Bay and Nyanga taxi owners.

The protests resulted in buses being stoned and torched.

After weeks of violent taxi protests in Cape Town, taxi associations and authorities have sat down to hash out the issues.

On Tuesday, the City of Cape Town met with the Hout Bay Taxi Association after a violent protest the previous day.

The protest on Monday saw three MyCiTi buses stoned, with one of them petrol bombed as well.

The protest followed complaints from the association around MyCiTi bus routes.

It also claimed that they were struggling with renewal applications to the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) and operating licences for routes from Hout Bay.

The City promised to liaise directly with the PRE to try and resolve the issues, but is not budging on the issue of MyCiTi bus routes.

READ | Cape Town suspends transport services after buses, cars stoned as protest flares up in Hout Bay

The City’s Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said the demands to cancel bus services to Hout Bay were "unrealistic".

"It cannot be considered in any way and would be contradicting what I have always said: that Capetonians need to be spoilt for choice when it comes to various modes of public transport.

"There is no, and has never been, an embargo on Amaphela or minibus-taxis operating in Hout Bay. Any legal and permitted taxi can still continue to operate in the area," he said.

The meeting followed a sit-down with taxi operators in Nyanga on Monday.

The area has seen several weeks of protests over operating licences and the impounding of vehicles operating illegally.

On Friday, seven people were arrested after a police van, a bus and private vehicles were set alight and stoned.

ALSO READ | Cape Town taxi violence flairs up amid licensing dispute

The Western Cape MEC for mobility, Daylin Mitchell, said the sit-down had included the City, leaders of the taxi industry and other stakeholders, in an attempt to end the violence.

"The purpose of the meeting was to request the leadership's intervention to help stabilise the current violence. The leadership gave the government the undertaking that they will help identify opportunistic criminals, who are using the protest action to pursue their own agenda, while SAPS and traffic officers will continue to enforce the law to safeguard the community and ensure there is stability," said Mitchell.

He added that provincial transport and public works department officials will work with industry leaders to assist taxi operators whose operating licences have expired.

Mitchell said he was considering potential extraordinary measures which may need to be taken, should the situation not stabilise.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely. We will not tolerate criminality and we will not compromise on the safety of commuters and other road users," he said.

Taxi associations Codeta and Santaco were not part of the negotiations.

However, Santaco's spokesperson, Makhosandile Tumana, said the association condemned the recent violence and encouraged taxi owners to sit down with the City for talks.

"We condemn any violence in our industry. The commuters are suffering. Let us engage until there is [no alternative but to] strike," he said.



