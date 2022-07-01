City reopens, declares some Durban beaches safe for swimming and other activities

Some Durban beaches have reopened following the April floods.

Beaches had been closed due to dangerously high E. coli levels.

The City has reopened 15 of its beaches, but many others remain closed.

Many of Durban's popular beaches have been reopened on Friday, with eThekwini Metro saying E. coli levels were "within acceptable standards".

Several beaches were closed following the April flooding, which left many rivers and beaches with high E. coli levels.

"Having received the latest water quality results, eThekwini Municipality has taken a decision to open some of its beaches today (Friday)," the City said in a statement.

The reopening comes after recent water tests indicated that E. coli levels were within acceptable standards, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

"The public can now enjoy bathing and other sporting activities in these beaches."

Beaches that have opened are: Amanzimtoti;

Warner;

uMgababa;

uMhlanga Rocks;

uMdloti;

Addington;

Bronze;

Bay of Plenty;

Wedge;

North;

Country Club;

uShaka;

Battery;

Southern; and

Vetch Pier (Point).

Mayisela assured residents that these beaches were now safe to use.

"Water tests were conducted daily to monitor the E. coli levels to ensure they reach acceptable standards. The latest test results carried out at all beaches revealed that some beaches are still affected whilst others are at an acceptable standard and are ready for public use."

Beaches that remain closed for swimming - but still open for walking dogs, religious and spiritual rituals - are: uMkomaas;

Umhlanga Rocks Lighthouse;

Beachwood Mangrove;

uMdloti beach tidal area;

Casuarina in oThongathi;

Granny's Pool;

Beachwood;

eThekwini; and

Suncoast beach.

"The City will continue to monitor the rest of the beaches and inform the public once levels of E. coli have decreased to standards that are safe for the public to enjoy it," Mayisela said.

