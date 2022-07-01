45m ago

add bookmark

City reopens, declares some Durban beaches safe for swimming and other activities

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Extreme weather and resulting floods destroyed much of Durban's infrastructure with long-lasting knock-on effects.
Extreme weather and resulting floods destroyed much of Durban's infrastructure with long-lasting knock-on effects.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Some Durban beaches have reopened following the April floods.
  • Beaches had been closed due to dangerously high E. coli levels.
  • The City has reopened 15 of its beaches, but many others remain closed.

Many of Durban's popular beaches have been reopened on Friday, with eThekwini Metro saying E. coli levels were "within acceptable standards".

THE DEADLIEST STORM | When disaster struck in KZN

Several beaches were closed following the April flooding, which left many rivers and beaches with high E. coli levels.

"Having received the latest water quality results, eThekwini Municipality has taken a decision to open some of its beaches today (Friday)," the City said in a statement.

The reopening comes after recent water tests indicated that E. coli levels were within acceptable standards, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

"The public can now enjoy bathing and other sporting activities in these beaches." 

Beaches that have opened are:

  • Amanzimtoti;
  • Warner;
  • uMgababa;
  • uMhlanga Rocks;
  • uMdloti;
  • Addington;
  • Bronze;
  • Bay of Plenty;
  • Wedge;
  • North;
  • Country Club;
  • uShaka;
  • Battery;
  • Southern; and
  • Vetch Pier (Point).

Mayisela assured residents that these beaches were now safe to use.

"Water tests were conducted daily to monitor the E. coli levels to ensure they reach acceptable standards. The latest test results carried out at all beaches revealed that some beaches are still affected whilst others are at an acceptable standard and are ready for public use."

Beaches that remain closed for swimming - but still open for walking dogs, religious and spiritual rituals - are:

  • uMkomaas;
  • Umhlanga Rocks Lighthouse;
  • Beachwood Mangrove;
  • uMdloti beach tidal area;
  • Casuarina in oThongathi;
  • Granny's Pool;
  • Beachwood;
  • eThekwini; and
  • Suncoast beach.

"The City will continue to monitor the rest of the beaches and inform the public once levels of E. coli have decreased to standards that are safe for the public to enjoy it," Mayisela said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwini municipalitydurbankwazulu-natalfloodshealthservice delivery
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5967 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107428 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,789.42
-1.0%
Silver
19.67
-2.9%
Palladium
1,908.50
-1.7%
Platinum
877.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,099
-0.0%
All Share
66,137
-0.1%
Resource 10
62,558
-1.9%
Industrial 25
80,083
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,741
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

7h ago

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo