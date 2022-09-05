Cape Town suspends transport services after buses, cars stoned as protest flares up in Hout Bay

Protesters hav e stoned cars and buses in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

MyCiTi bus and Dial-a-Ride services to the area have been suspended.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.

MyCiTi bus and Dial-a-Ride services to Hout Bay in Cape Town have been suspended amid protest action in the area.

According to ward councillor Rob Quintas, violence flared up on Monday morning when private vehicles and MyCiTi buses were stoned.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the protest action started on Monday at around 07:00. He added that the protest appeared to be "transport related".

He said:

Approximately 50 protesters took to the street, and a bus was damaged. A public violence case was registered at Hout Bay SAPS for investigation. Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area to monitor the situation.

Residents blocked roads with burning tyres near Hout Bay Gateway Circle, said Quintas.



"Law enforcement personnel have arrived and will work with other joint operational services to ensure access in and out of the ward as much as possible," said Quintas.

Quintas said the cause of the violence was "unclear".

"However, any behaviour that results in learners and workers not being able to commute, as well residents feeling unsafe and being the victims of violence, and any damages to public or private property, must be condemned for the thuggish and brutish activities that they are," he added.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said Victoria Road had also been affected and traffic officers were on the scene.

"Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and seek alternative routes," he said.



