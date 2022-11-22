City to appeal court order preventing eviction of shack dwellers living on Tembisa soccer pitch

The City of Ekurhuleni will appeal against a court order that allowed shack dwellers to occupy a plot containing the Kopanong soccer pitch in Tembisa.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga condemned the invasions. He said these occupations were encouraged by the EFF's stance on land invasion and land expropriation.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the red berets were not responsible for the invasions in Tembisa.

Spokesperson Zweli Dlamini told News24 the municipality had not evicted them because of the court order.

"They obtained a court order, but the city is applying for the rescission of the order, and we will apply for their eviction," Dlamini said.

He told News24 he could not confirm who was behind the invasions.

"When people invade the land, they normally don't do this as members of an organisation but as a community [of that area], so I would not know," Dlamini said.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga claimed the people who had moved onto the land had been encouraged by the EFF, which openly advocated for land invasions.

Msimanga was a panelist on News24's Frontline discussion with political leaders.

He said the EFF's stance on land and land invasions was part of the reason the party did not want to partner with the red berets in coalition governments.

"Shacks are being built in what is supposed to be a recreational facility. The EFF has openly said this is what they are going to do. In Tshwane, they have opened offices in the areas in which they are grabbing land. This is not only unconstitutional, but it also puts strain on already scarce resources," Msimanga said.

Gauteng EFF chairperson Nkululeko Dunga told News24 that while their stance on land occupation and expropriation was an open secret, the red berets were not behind the Tembisa invasions.

Dunga attributed the invasions to frustrations with homelessness.

"There is a 2 million housing backlog we have counted as the EFF. The land occupation programmes undertaken directly result from the frustration. The EFF has not occupied a sporting field because we are of the firm belief that access to land is for habitation and economic activity, social cohesion and recreation, as well as spiritual upliftment," Dunga said.