Civic organisations in protest march against load shedding and tariff hikes

Two civic organisations marched through the Tshwane CBD in protest against load shedding and electricity tariff hikes.

A memorandum was handed over to Nersa to demand a retraction of the tariff hike.

The organisations said it was "uncouth" for South Africans to pay more for electricity amid the rolling blackouts.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) must apologise for approving electricity tariff increases.

The demand was made by #NOTINMYNAME and the Mamelodi Nellmapius Eesterust Stakeholders Forum as the two organisations marched to the energy regulator's head offices in Pretoria on Friday.

A small group of around 60 protesters marched from Paul Kruger Square to Nersa in protest against the approved tariff hike of 18.65% amid the rolling blackouts.

At the Nersa building, protesters met Azapo members, who had allegedly been protesting against the tariff hike since the start of the week.

While #NOTINMYNAME usually protests against violent crime, load shedding has affected the country to such an extent that they have been compelled to voice their frustration and anger.

"NOTINMYNAME and Mamelodi Nellmapius Eesterust Stakeholders Forum have observed and are appalled at the decision-making (or lack thereof) that has legitimised the looting scheme that is load shedding," the memorandum to Nersa read.

"As it stands, citizens are paying for a service that is interrupted at any given moment without just cause. So, it is uncouth for Nersa to grant an 18.65% tariff hike; for people to pay more for a service that they continuously receive less of."



The memorandum also spoke to the negative impact the rolling blackouts have had on the livelihoods and businesses of South Africans.

"An impact that Eskom has not and will not compensate them for. Instead, South Africans are mandated to pay more for their own disservice."



The two organisations made two demands: for Nersa to stave off and/or retract the Eskom tariff hike until such a time that an equilibrium has been established and there are reasonable grounds to authorise the increase in the cost of electricity; and an official apology to the citizens of South Africa for considering the tariff hike as a viable option.

"The consequence of not adhering to the demands or opening yourselves up to a discussion with the organisation within 21 days is a complete shutdown of Nersa economic activities for as long as we deem fit."

The organisations will also be marching to the Union Buildings to hand over another memorandum.



