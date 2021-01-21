1h ago

Civil Aviation Authority probing Netcare helicopter crash that killed pilot, 4 healthcare workers

Lwandile Bhengu
Parts of the wreckage of the Netcare chopper that crashed near Bergville
  • Two doctors, a nurse, a paramedic and pilot were killed in a helicopter crash in KZN.
  • The team were on their way to transport a critically ill patient to Netcare Milpark Hospital when the helicopter crashed in Bergville in the KZN Midlands. 
  • The SA Civil Aviation Authority has sent a team of investigators to the scene. 

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) has sent a team to the scene of a helicopter crash in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of four Netcare healthcare workers and a pilot on Thursday.

"The Accident and Incident Investigation team has been notified of an aircraft accident and have dispatched a team that is already on its way to the site of the crash," Sacca spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba told News24.

Netcare identified the victims as Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist, Dr Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu, a cardiothoracic surgeon, and Mpho Xaba, a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant, who were all from the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Also killed were Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911, and pilot Mark Stoxreiter, who worked for National Airways Corporation.

The team were on their way to Hillcrest, outside Durban, to transport a critically ill patient to Netcare Milpark Hospital when the helicopter crashed in Bergville in the KZN Midlands. 

READ | Netcare releases names of medics who died in KwaZulu-Natal chopper crash

"We are shocked beyond words at the tragic loss of these healthcare heroes. The whole of Netcare falls silent as we bow our heads in tribute, respect, love and memory of our fallen colleagues and frontline heroes who have died in the line of duty," said Netcare chief executive officer Dr Richard Friedland.

Netcare 911 managing director, Craig Grindell, said the victims' next-of-kin had all been notified.

"There are no words adequate to describe our sense of enormous loss and grief at this terrible time. On behalf of Netcare and Netcare 911 management and staff, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families of our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this most difficult time," said Grindell.

Friedland, Grindell and other Netcare executives visited the scene of the crash.

