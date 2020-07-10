1h ago

add bookmark

Claims of irregular expenditure at Dirco: Pandor wants external team to assess forensic probe

Jason Felix
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor (Morapedi Mashashe)
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor (Morapedi Mashashe)
  • International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says her predecessor, Lindiwe Sisulu, initiated two investigations in the department.
  • Pandor revealed in a parliamentary reply to DA MP Darren Bergman the irregular expenditure investigation was conducted by Open Water.
  • Former justice minister Brigitte Sylvia Mabandla led a panel which focused on matters related to organisational structure.

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor is set to appoint an external team to assess whether a forensic investigation, which probed allegations of irregular expenditure, warrants further investigation.

Pandor's predecessor Lindiwe Sisulu, now Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, commissioned two reports by independent entities – one investigating organisational structure, as well as allegations of sexual harassment, and the other irregular expenditure.

This was revealed in Pandor's parliamentary reply to DA MP Darren Bergman, who wanted details on the investigations.

The irregular expenditure investigation was conducted by Open Water, while former justice minister Bridgette Mabandla led a panel focused on matters related to organisational structure.

"This included looking at matters related to sexual harassment and allegations related to human resources management," Pandor said.

Details of the officials involved were not divulged.

READ | Covid-19: Dirco closes OR Tambo Building after 2 staffers test positive

She said Open Water's report identified breaches in financial management, but arrived at conclusions and recommendations that were not consistent with the findings.

"The second report made recommendations related to improving overall management and leadership in the department. Based on the recommendations that were not aligned with the findings from the Open Water report, I will be appointing an external team to assess whether the findings in the report do not warrant further investigation, including a more thorough forensic investigation in some areas," she said.

Pandor said the recommendations that will emanate from the report will allow her to complement measures related to improving leadership and management issues that emerged from the report by Mabandla.

"This team will use the findings in the two reports as a basis for further investigations and recommendations. The findings in both reports will have to be treated as draft findings at this stage, given the need for further investigations.

"Given that these are draft findings, no action is proposed until the team that I will appoint completes the process initiated by my predecessor," Pandor said.

Amabhungane reported in May that Sisulu appointed Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions to run her investigation of the Amatola Water Board and its suspended chief executive, Vuyo Zitumane.

Open Water appears to have a connection with one of the central figures in the Amatola saga, advocate Lungile Bomela. 

Bomela is not accused of any wrongdoing, but he is the chairperson of Empowering Water Solutions (EWS), whose sand water extraction technology was allegedly being touted by Sisulu and her adviser, Mphumzi Mdekazi. 

Both Zitumane and her counterpart at Lepelle Northern Water have sworn affidavits blaming Sisulu's initiative to investigate them on their resistance to contracting with Bomela's EWS.

AmaBhungane has established that Open Water executive chairperson, Reavell Nkondo, is a director alongside Bomela of a Free State non-profit organisation that goes by the name of the ELF Foundation.

Related Links
Naledi Pandor views chief justice's comments on Israel with 'great dismay'
Govt working hard to bring home almost 1 500 stranded South Africans - Pandor
Dirco denies pulling the plug on Qatar Airways repatriation flights
Read more on:
naledi pandorlindiwe sisulu
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
50% - 348 votes
after a while, it took a few months
18% - 123 votes
only after a year or more of trying
32% - 225 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.94
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.06)
Gold
1799.46
(-0.23)
Silver
18.68
(+0.16)
Platinum
827.00
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1959.82
(+0.56)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10h ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo