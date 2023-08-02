Clashes between Cape Town metro cops and taxi operators reach boiling point following mass impoundments

An angry taxi driver turned on City of Cape Town law enforcement officers a day after a tense stand-off in the city centre.

Police and law enforcement maintained a strong presence in the Cape Town CBD following clashes over by-laws and the impounding of taxis on Tuesday.

Videos circulating on social media show how law enforcement officers seemingly used excessive force on drivers.

An angry taxi driver allegedly attacked officers at a routine traffic stop on Wednesday morning, a day after a tense stand-off between taxi operators and City of Cape Town law enforcement officers.

Cape Town MMC for safety and security Jean-Pierre Smith said two City traffic officers conducted a routine traffic stop after a taxi disobeyed a red light at the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road in Hanover Park.

"While attempting to issue a fine, the driver and his passenger became riotous and started assaulting the officers. During the scuffle, one of the officers fired two shots, wounding one of the attackers in the leg," Smith said.

The driver and his passenger were detained at Phillipi Police Station.

"The officers sustained some bruises and scratches during the altercation."

Smith said the attack comes on the back of chaos in the CBD on Tuesday, when taxi operators and law enforcement officials clashed after several vehicles were impounded.

The operators assaulted another traffic officer and staged a blockade in response to new by-laws affecting their operations.

Smith said various traffic officers had been attacked in retaliation to operations over the years.

He said:

I have said it before and will reiterate it once more – we will not bow to intimidation by anyone who thinks they have a right to break the law and not face the consequences.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement still maintained a strong presence in the Cape Town CBD.

Smith said officers threw stun grenades at taxi drivers and live rounds were fired back at them on Tuesday evening.

Videos circulating on social media show how law enforcement officers seemingly used excessive force on taxi operators, flinging drivers to the floor and damaging fleets of minibuses.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has strongly condemned the "brutality of police and traffic officials".

"[This] is a continuation of what appears to be their mission to get rid of the operation of taxis in Cape Town. It began with the introduction of unreasonable by-laws," Santaco said.

Its provincial executive is expected to convene on Thursday to discuss a way forward.



