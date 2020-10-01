1h ago

add bookmark

Clashes outside court: ANC distances itself from supporters of rape-accused PEC member

Qaanitah Hunter
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Magistrate's Court.
Magistrate's Court.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • The ANC in Mpumalanga has condemned those gathered outside the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court in support of a PEC member accused of raping two 8-year-old girls.
  • The party said its women's league is in court in support of the victims.
  • The group supporting the politician clashed with EFF members who gathered to demand that bail be denied.

The ANC in Mpumalanga has distanced itself from people wearing party regalia who are supporting an ANC provincial executive committee member set to appear in court on Thursday on charges of rape.

A group of his supporters - some dressed in ANC gear holding placards calling for him to get bail - clashed with EFF members outside the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court.

READ | Former MP, MEC arrested for allegedly raping his daughters

The group insisted that the charges against the man and his 26-year-old stepson were a smear campaign against the politician.

They clashed with EFF members and were seen tearing up their posters, which called for bail to be denied.

The man is appearing for a formal bail application for the alleged rape of two 8-year-old girls. It is understood the matter was delayed and he would appear after 14:00. 

ANC spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said those who were supporting the accused were not representing the ANC.

"We condemn anyone who goes there in the name of the ANC and say they are defending the perpetrators," she said.

The ANC Women's League's Busi Shiba was in court supporting the victims, who are 8-year-old twin girls.

"We are here because we want to see justice being done," she said.

Clashes

EFF member Eric Masuku, who was outside of the court, said the party was there to ensure the accused did not get bail.

"There are a lot of victims who are scared to come out and open cases. That is why the court must not allow bail," he said.

Masuku said supporters of the accused clashed with EFF members as well as members of the ANC Women's League who were supporting the victims.

"His supporters are pushing our members and tearing up our posters. We are here to stand against GBV [gender-based violence]," he said.

On Monday, the ANC said it had suspended the accused.

Acting ANC chairperson in Mpumalanga Mandla Ndlovu said ANC officials in the province had met and decided that the accused should step down from his position in the ANC, given the gravity of the charges.

The ANC named him in a statement, but News24 cannot name him to protect the identities of the alleged victims.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Mpumalanga ANC PEC member and 26-year-old stepson appear in court for rape of 8-year-old twins
Former MEC and current ANC Mpumalanga PEC member arrested for allegedly raping daughters
'He dedicated his life to ANC, but they tossed him aside like an animal' - widow of slain ANC chair
Read more on:
anceffmpumalangacrime
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2025 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10491 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+0.64)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.53
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.63)
Gold
1898.46
(+0.58)
Silver
23.69
(+1.52)
Platinum
899.00
(+1.03)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2311.01
(+0.86)
All Share
54790.08
(+0.97)
Top 40
50466.47
(+0.85)
Financial 15
10301.90
(+2.28)
Industrial 25
73699.97
(+0.70)
Resource 10
53752.96
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo