Classes continue after Grade R teacher shot dead at North West school

Zandile Khumalo
  • A North West primary school teacher was shot dead in front of the school gate on Tuesday morning.
  • The education department says teaching and learning will commence as usual.
  • The provincial education MEC visited the school.

The North West education department said classes were proceeding as normal following the fatal shooting of a primary school teacher in Rustenburg on Tuesday morning.

The teacher was shot dead outside the school gate of Rutanang Primary school in Geelhoutpark in Rustenburg.

The 45-year-old was said to be a Grade R teacher at the school.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela visited the school following the shooting.

Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said staff and pupils had been traumatised by the shooting, but that this had not affected the school programme.

"Teaching and learning continued as usual as soon as we left the school and will continue so going forward," he said.

Malindi said, given the sensitivity of the matter, the department had stepped in to offer assistance.

"Whenever there is death be it in the family or whatever, the first priority is children. You need to make sure they are not exposed to the incident," said Malindi.

He added:

Though the pupils might not have seen what happened at the school, we have sent our wellness team to offer counselling to the affected pupils and teachers.

Matsemela condemned the incident.

"On behalf of the department, l am extremely angry by the situation and strongly condemn this horrible incident that happened in front of our school.

"I am totally disappointed that all the social ills from the community are finding expression in our schools.

"Our communities are the reflection of what is happening in our schools. Now it's time as society [that] we reflect on these challenges facing our schools. I believe the police will find those behind the horrible incident," she said.

The MEC conveyed her condolences to the teacher's loved ones and the entire school community.

Police response in the matter

North West police are searching for two suspects.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, they are investigating the motive for the murder and no arrests have yet been made.

