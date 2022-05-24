16m ago

Clean up underway after Algoa Bay oil spill

An oil spill has taken place in Algoa Bay, with authorities at work to contain and clean up the spill.
Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP
  • An oil spill occurred in Algoa Bay, during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil.
  • Authorities have already begun with clean-up operations.
  • No oiled seabirds have been reported as yet.

Clean-up operations are underway after an oil spill in Algoa Bay.

According to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), the oil spill took place on Monday at around noon, during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil.

"SAMSA has initiated all relevant oil spill response teams as per the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to assist with the containment and clean-up operation," said SAMSA spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie.

"All the relevant pollution response units have been activated, and booms deployed to contain the oil around the vessels."

READ MORE | Fearing oil spills, activists oppose licences for ship to ship fuel transfers in Algoa Bay 

Teams worked through the night to collect the oil and the two ships would remain attached to help with the containment of the oil, added Ramatjie.

Ramatjie said: 

[On Monday], SAMSA officials boarded the vessels to inspect the extent of the spill and will be conducting an aerial survey this morning. More information will be released in due course. All relevant authorities including the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment are supporting the response where possible.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) is also ready to receive oiled birds.

SANCCOB's preparedness and response manager Monica Stassen said the organisation was working closely with the relevant authorities.

"No oiled seabirds have been reported at this stage. However, as part of our internal preparedness strategy, our response teams in Cape Town and Gqeberha are on standby in the event that we need to mobilise people and equipment.

"SANCCOB's facility in Gqeberha is ready to receive birds and our Cape Town team is ready to fly to the Eastern Cape at short notice if oiled birds are identified," Stassen added.

