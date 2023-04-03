49m ago

'Clear conscience': Cape Town Mayco member back at work after probe into electricity tampering

Lisalee Solomons
Zahid Badroodien is back at work. (Photo: Gallo Images)
Zahid Badroodien is back at work. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • Cape Town councillor Zahid Badroodien is back in his water and sanitation position. 
  • He said he was grateful to be back with a clear conscious. 
  • Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said the council accepted the recommendation of a written warning being issued to Badroodien.

The City of Cape Town's water and sanitation mayoral committee member, Zahid Badroodien, is back at work following an investigation into electricity tampering at his property.

Badroodien voluntarily stepped down in September last year following allegations he allegedly tampered with an electricity meter on his property.

He vehemently denied the claim.

Speaking to News24 on his first day back in the office, Badroodien said he was "grateful to be back with a clear conscience".

"It's been a long six months waiting on the outcome of the investigations. During this time, I continued my work as a ward councillor for Ward 48.

"It has been an important time to reflect on the disciplinary process and my responsibility as a property owner to ensure that all my affairs are in order," he added.

His first workday back was at a site in Masiphumelele, inspecting the community's sewage and water challenges. 

Badroodien said now that he was "back in the wet seat", the investigation he was subjected to had been an important learning experience for him.

"I will use this experience to educate my residents about the importance of being on top of all affairs related to one's property regardless if it is being rented."

He added this was the first property he owned and bought it in 2016 when he had just started working as a medical intern.

"This experience is one I share with all my residents, so they do not make the same mistakes I have made."

I chose to see this experience as a learning curve for all so that people don't have to go through what I have. It's definitely been a challenging and emotional six months, but I am grateful and happy to be back.

Badroodien said the support of his family, friends, residents and colleagues was what got him through the most challenging time of his career. 

"Six months ago, I said my conscience is clear because I know I did nothing wrong, and now six months later, the disciplinary committee has vindicated me, so now the work can begin again.

"I will continue to serve the people and getting back into the work optimistically." 

On Monday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed the council accepted the recommendation that a written warning be issued to Badroodien following his property ownership obligations.

"I have let councillor Badroodien know that I am satisfied that he now resumes his important work as the mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, effective immediately.

"Councillor Badroodien has served this portfolio with the utmost care and distinction, building relationships across the city for better water and sanitation.

"I have full confidence that he will be a driving force in delivering on our ambitious infrastructure investments and service delivery priorities with dedication and integrity," Hill-Lewis added. 

Badroodien confirmed he would not appeal the City's findings.

He said with the mayor having recently tabled the 'Building Hope' budget, which sees the City increasing its multibillion-rand infrastructure investment, efforts must ensure all residents felt and saw the budget.

"We will continue to invest in pipe replacements, investing in the new water programme, cleaning up our waterways, and combating ongoing theft and vandalism of our infrastructure.

"I look forward to taking up the role once again at water and sanitation," Badroodien added.

Hill-Lewis has since thanked councillor Siseko Mbandezi for overseeing the portfolio while the investigation took place.

