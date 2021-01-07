10m ago

add bookmark

Clicks, Dis-Chem ready to offer Covid-19 vaccine shots

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Clicks and Dis-chem are ready to offer vaccine shots.
Clicks and Dis-chem are ready to offer vaccine shots.
Getty Images
  • Dis-Chem and the Clicks Group say they plan to offer Covid-19 vaccination shots to the public.
  • Both groups have a combined 45% dispensary market share.
  • Government plans to vaccinate about 1.25 million healthcare workers.  

South Africa's two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer Covid-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provides more details.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday called on the private sector, including pharmacies, to help with the rollout, but the government is yet to outline how exactly they will help.

Dis-Chem and Clicks have a combined 45% dispensary market share.

READ | SA's Aspen could produce J&J vaccine by March

Dis-Chem, with more than 180 stores, will offer the vaccines at all its clinics nationwide and is also looking to offer them at its eight drive-through Covid-19 testing stations, Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger told Reuters.

"We will assist and put our hand up," Kruger said, adding that Dis-Chem would be involved from the second phase of the rollout, which included vaccinating essential workers like teachers and people over 60-years-old.

In the first phase the government wants to vaccinate about 1.25 million healthcare workers in the country.

Healthcare experts have said that for the government to expeditiously vaccinate two-thirds of a country of 58 million people, it would have to pool resources from the private sector at a scale never done before in South Africa.

ALSO READ | No hard lockdown for SA, ANC NEC resolves amid rising Covid-19 infections

But so far the government has not laid out a clear strategy on how it would roll out and vaccinate millions of people, even as cases of coronavirus reach record highs every day due to a new, more contagious variant identified around mid-December.

Mkhize on Thursday said the country plans to vaccinate 40 million people within a year to achieve herd immunity.

Dis-Chem has three big warehouses with cold chain storage and distribution facilities across South Africa and can keep vaccines at cold temperatures of between 2 and 8 degree Celsius, Kruger added.

Clicks, in an emailed response, said: "Our network is immediately ready for the distribution and administration of vaccines."

It has nurses and pharmacists in stores poised to support the implementation, it added.

Clicks runs South Africa's biggest drug distribution and bulk and wholesale supplier, called United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD), which currently services Aspen Pharmacare , which would manufacture the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dis-chemclickshealthcoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 16279 votes
No, I will not
39% - 13729 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-2.64)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(-2.16)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(-2.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-1.83)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.80)
Gold
1913.42
(-0.53)
Silver
27.15
(-0.43)
Platinum
1117.01
(+1.59)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2411.48
(-0.38)
All Share
63042.88
(+1.92)
Top 40
58006.23
(+1.98)
Financial 15
12001.32
(+2.78)
Industrial 25
80614.42
(+0.82)
Resource 10
65657.97
(+3.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo