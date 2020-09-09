Clicks protest: EFF MP among 10 arrested for destruction of property

Ten people have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property, following protests at Clicks stores over a hair advertisement.

An EFF MP has also been charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained.

Ten people, including an EFF MP, have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property, following protests at Clicks stores nationwide. The MP has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

On Monday, the EFF targeted Clicks stores nationwide to protest against a hair advertisement that described the hair of the two black women as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", but the hair of two white women as "fine and flat" and "normal".

READ | Court grants Clicks interdict against EFF, but peaceful protest may continue

Clicks said 425 stores in the country had been affected by the protests but that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage caused by vandalism.

Police Minister Bheki Cele called on police officers to continue to ensure the safety of customers, staff members and property.

Cele denounced the acts of vandalism and malicious damage to property at various businesses, including a Clicks store that was bombed in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Advertisement must be condemned

Cele said the advertisement that sparked the public outrage must be "condemned from all quarters".

"The genesis of this advert is glaring racism that is shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people can't go unabated."

However, Cele warned against damaging property as an act of protest.

Cele also noted the investigation of a case of pointing of a firearm in Port Elizabeth.

News24 reported that dramatic scenes played out at Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning when a shopper pulled a firearm on EFF protesters on the second day of the protests.

"Police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I'm encouraged that officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in the affected areas," Cele said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.