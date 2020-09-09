1h ago

add bookmark

Clicks protest: EFF MP among 10 arrested for destruction of property

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ten people have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property, following protests at Clicks stores over a hair advertisement.
  • An EFF MP has also been charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele said police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. 

Ten people, including an EFF MP, have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property, following protests at Clicks stores nationwide. The MP has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

On Monday, the EFF targeted Clicks stores nationwide to protest against a hair advertisement that described the hair of the two black women as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", but the hair of two white women as "fine and flat" and "normal".

READ | Court grants Clicks interdict against EFF, but peaceful protest may continue

Clicks said 425 stores in the country had been affected by the protests but that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage caused by vandalism.

Police Minister Bheki Cele called on police officers to continue to ensure the safety of customers, staff members and property.

Cele denounced the acts of vandalism and malicious damage to property at various businesses, including a Clicks store that was bombed in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Advertisement must be condemned

Cele said the advertisement that sparked the public outrage must be "condemned from all quarters".

"The genesis of this advert is glaring racism that is shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people can't go unabated."

However, Cele warned against damaging property as an act of protest.

Cele also noted the investigation of a case of pointing of a firearm in Port Elizabeth.

News24 reported that dramatic scenes played out at Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning when a shopper pulled a firearm on EFF protesters on the second day of the protests.

"Police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I'm encouraged that officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in the affected areas," Cele said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
The EFF and its 'politics of disruption': How does it benefit the party? - Analysts give their take
EFF opens criminal case against woman who pointed gun at members during Port Elizabeth mall scuffle
EFF protests: Clicks to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling and support to staff
Read more on:
policeclickseffbheki celeprotests
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1780 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 392 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4616 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1827 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.85
(+0.58)
ZAR/GBP
21.83
(+0.85)
ZAR/EUR
19.85
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(+0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.71)
Gold
1931.99
(+0.13)
Silver
26.71
(+0.48)
Platinum
905.01
(+0.95)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2290.00
(+1.78)
All Share
54793.57
(+0.65)
Top 40
50560.59
(+0.75)
Financial 15
9825.62
(+0.56)
Industrial 25
73026.66
(+0.67)
Resource 10
55426.42
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo