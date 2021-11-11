Clients watch in horror as Gauteng fitness coach is murdered during live online training session

A Gauteng fitness coach has been shot dead while giving a virtual workout class.

All his clients who were taking the class witnessed his brutal murder.

The instructor was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday night during a live Zoom session. Some of his clients took to social media to confirm the incident, saying he was shot in the head while they watched on their devices.

It appears the incident was part of a robbery, according to eyewitness reports.

Pictures taken of the incident show a man in beige pants and a black top with what looks like a weapon in his right hand pointed at the instructor, who is lying on the floor.

Another picture shows a woman who is witnessing the incident nearly being brought to tears.

The fitness coach was part of a programme to encourage exercise among the youth, endorsed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Police had not commented at the time of publication.

Our coach @LawrenceMasing2 was gunned down during an online gym class broadcast from his Pretoria home last night. I did not see it but we are all so traumatized. Rest In Peace #BlazingBeast #JusticeForLawrence #justiceforlawrencemasinge #LMFamily pic.twitter.com/whgotApw3m — Gugu Mjadu (@gugumjadu) November 11, 2021

Last night I witnessed the most horrific scene ever.. ... We were being trained by an amazing trainer Lawrence Masinge and he was brutally murdered live mid Zoom cardio session. I pray for his family to be comforted. We are robbed! ??#justiceforlawrencemasinge — Phuthi (@phuthi85) November 11, 2021

