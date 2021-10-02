02 Oct

add bookmark

Clifton chaos: Man assaulted, booze confiscated as thousands of students descend on beach

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screenshot of a video of students on Clifton Beach.
A screenshot of a video of students on Clifton Beach.
Screenshot
  • Thousands of students descended on Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations.
  • A young man was assaulted but chose not to lodge a complaint with police.
  • Law enforcement arrested three people and confiscated a large amount of alcohol.

Officers had their hands full on Friday when end-of-the-academic-year celebrations turned violent after large groups of students flocked to Clifton Beach in Cape Town.

Three people were also arrested, amid efforts to confiscate alcohol and maintain law and order.

Videos went viral of a young man being hit with a stick, beaten and kicked by a group on Clifton Fourth Beach.

While speculation was rife that he had died from his injuries, police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said "no murder was reported".

He added Camps Bay police and other law enforcement agencies responded to an alleged fight on Friday night.

READ | Lockdown: About 600 anti-vaxxers stage illegal protest in Cape Town

"It was established that an individual was assaulted but he refused to lodge an official complaint.

"The situation where a large number of young people gathered was monitored and no further incidents were reported."

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said "over 4 000" students were there to celebrate their valedictories. 

s
Confiscated alcohol.

She told News24 that City of Cape Town law enforcement, metro police, traffic and police were in attendance.

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said a large group of students were at Clifton and Camps Bay beaches for celebrations.

Arrested

"Officers had their hands full controlling the crowd. Three suspects were arrested," he added.

One person was arrested for interfering with officers after he had encouraged others to urinate in public. 

Another was arrested for riotous behaviour, assaulting an officer and malicious damage to property. A third person was arrested in Victoria Road, which is above Clifton's beaches.

s
Students descended on Clifton Beach on Friday.

Dyason said the man "was caught red-handed by officers jumping out of a taxi and removing the wheel trims of stationary vehicles and then jumping back into the taxi".

He shared photos of the large amounts of spirits, coolers and wine that were confiscated.

It is not the first time that end-of-year celebrations have turned sour in Clifton.

At the end of 2019, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed near Clifton Beach.

Two months before that, 18-year-old UCT student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha was killed in an apparent robbery above Clifton Third Beach. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towneducationcrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 426 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 752 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 1517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,760.67
0.0%
Silver
22.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,923.00
0.0%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,266
-1.0%
All Share
63,661
-1.0%
Resource 10
57,212
-1.5%
Industrial 25
81,116
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo