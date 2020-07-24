30m ago

Close to 2 million people fed but demand outstrips capacity to meet need - Gauteng govt

Canny Maphanga
The Gauteng government says demand for food outstrips its capacity to meet the need.
The Gauteng government says demand for food outstrips its capacity to meet the need.
iStock
  • Food relief reached nearly two million people in Gauteng.
  • Despite this government says the demand for food in the province outstrips its capacity.
  • A total of 2 758 homeless people are currently residing in the 47 shelters across the province.

The Gauteng provincial government on Friday said although it had fed nearly two million people, the demand for food outstripped its capacity to meet the need.

"The demand for food far outstrips our capacity to meet the need. We continue to call for more support from business, foundations and civil society initiatives on food relief.

"However, such initiatives must be coordinated with government and the distribution should avoid breaching social distancing regulations," government explained.

READ | SA facing double storm of Covid-19 and hunger

This was revealed in a presentation on the provincial government’s response to Covid-19, led by Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Food relief

A total of 393 447 households in Gauteng were provided with food relief, supporting 1 967 235 people. This equated to at least five people per household.

Breakdown of number of food parcels distributed to household

Johannesburg: 83 241

Tshwane: 111 361

Ekurhuleni: 67 481

Sedibeng: 60 312

West Rand: 58 723

Sub-Total 381 118

SSA SRD: 12 329

Total: 393 447

Gauteng was also currently providing temporary shelter to the homeless in 47 shelters across the province.

These shelters could house up to 5 806 people but a total of 2 758 homeless people were currently living in them. 

Homeless people currently living in shelters

Johannesburg: 718

Ekurhuleni: 121

Tshwane: 1 742

Sedibeng: 56

West Rand: 121

Total: 2 758

In addition, 581 homeless beneficiaries had absconded from shelters to return to the streets while 307 people were sent to rehabilitation centres for substance abuse disorders.

The provincial government said 346 homeless people were reunited with their families between April and 23 July 2020.

