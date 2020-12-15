44m ago

add bookmark

Closure of Garden Route beaches will be 'devastating' to Western Cape economy - Winde

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Jaco Marais
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the closure of Garden Route beaches should be reconsidered, as it will be a "devastating blow" to the region's economy.
  • Winde says this is especially because beaches are outdoors, where there is good ventilation.
  • The Western Cape will be making further submissions to the national government as they don't believe the right balance has been achieved in this case.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the closure of Garden Route beaches should be reconsidered, as it would be a "devastating blow" to the region's economy.

On Tuesday, Winde welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's differentiated approach of the new regulations in different metros - however, he said the decision to close Garden Route beaches for the entire festive season would be a devastating blow to the economy and needed to be reconsidered.

"My top priority in the numerous consultations with the national government has been to ensure that we get the balance right between rolling back this resurgence and saving lives, while keeping the economy as open as possible, also saving livelihoods," said Winde.

"While I also welcome that a differentiated approach was adopted for most of the Western Cape's beaches, the decision to close the Garden Route's beaches for the entire festive season will deal a devastating blow to that district's economy which is highly reliant on tourism for survival."

He said that during consultations, they requested that beaches in the Western Cape should remain open, provided proper steps could be taken to ensure health and safety guidelines were followed so that those who attended could do so safely.

"This is especially because they are outdoors where there is good ventilation - precisely the places we have been advising our residents to visit this festive season," Winde added.

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced that all beaches in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and those along the Garden Route would be closed during the festive season on certain busy days.

READ | 'Irrational' to close beaches - opposition parties lash out at restrictions

Winde said their submissions included making an exception for tastings and sales at wine farms over the weekend, as this was critical to the survival of the wine tourism economy which employed thousands of people in rural communities.  

The Western Cape would be making further submissions to national government as they felt the right balance had not been achieved in this instance and that intervention needed to be reconsidered. 

"In the meantime, we must all remember that the best defence we have against Covid-19, and the most effective tool we have to save both lives and livelihoods, is our own behaviour," Winde said.

"If we all take action right now and change the way we live for the rest of the festive season, we can prevent many infections, protect our healthcare system, save lives and keep our economy open."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5885 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5393 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2199 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
19.97
(+0.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.37)
Gold
1843.12
(+0.89)
Silver
24.18
(+1.52)
Platinum
1019.31
(+1.62)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2313.00
(+1.53)
All Share
59243.94
(-0.45)
Top 40
54252.80
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11965.33
(+0.38)
Industrial 25
78717.18
(-0.94)
Resource 10
56553.19
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo