Closure of Plettenberg Bay Airport to commercial flights sparks outcry

All commercial flights to Plettenberg Bay have been suspended.

This after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) downgraded the airport.

Reasons for the closure have been cited as non-compliance with SACAA standards and regulations.

All commercial flights from South Africa to the award-winning holiday destination of Plettenberg Bay have been suspended as a result of the aviation authority SACAA downgrading the airport.

It was confirmed to News24 by SACAA communications manager Marie Bray that it's inspectorate had "met and had a discussion with the Bitou Municipality to address severe non-compliances relating to the aerodrome, in the interest of aviation safety and security".

"The municipality took the decision to downgrade their aerodrome, from Category 4 to Category 2, in order to allow themselves enough time to address these outstanding non-compliance issues."

The aviation authority said that charter and private operations would not be affected – and that "all further queries relating resumption of flights, notice given, and so on, may be addressed to the municipality".

The closure of the airport has caused an uproar on the Garden Route as it is used by local businessmen who live in Plettenberg Bay and rely on it for business travel, while domestic and foreign tourists will also be affected.

Bitou Municipality communications manager Andile Namtu said they were aware of the fact that the "SA Civil Aviation Authority has downgraded the status of the Plettenberg Aerodrome".

Namtu admitted that the main reason cited was non-compliance with SACAA standards and regulations.

"We are aware that this will hurt the tourism sector as well as the economy of the town, since commercial flights will not be able to land until these non-compliances are resolved."

Namtu said the municipality would be issuing a more detailed statement at a later stage.

A media statement was first posted on the Facebook page "Bitou Municipal Service Delivery Watch", on 10 August, by CemAir commercial airlines announcing the closure.

Ignored, unanswered

"CemAir announces, with regret, the suspension of all its flights into Plettenberg Bay with immediate effect. This affects both the Johannesburg and the Cape Town services," said the airline, explaining, "the suspension results from the downgrading of Plettenberg Bay Airport to below the minimum category required for our flights to operate into the airport".

According to CemAir: "The records show that the reason for suspension is the ongoing failure of the Airport to address outstanding issues from South African Civil Aviation Authority inspections, some several years old. Although written undertakings with specified timeframes were provided to the SACAA to address shortcomings, these undertakings were not met."

Management of CemAir say they have on numerous occasions offered to assist with the resolution of issues, as well as the management of the airport and provision of essential training for airport and firefighting staff, but "the majority of these offers or proposals were ignored and went unanswered by the Bitou Municipality".

Passengers with tickets already booked on the CemAir Plettenberg Bay [from Johannesburg and Cape Town] will be reaccommodated on flights from George Airport, and the carrier will be adding a George to Cape Town route to help passengers flying to the Garden Route.

CemAir added:

We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause our customers. Unfortunately, as an airline we rely on the infrastructure of the country in order for us to provide our service. When this infrastructure is not maintained, Government needs to be held accountable.

CEO of Tourism in Plettenberg Bay, Patty Butterworth, described this development as "shameful".

"The situation at the Plett Airport whereby all commercial flights into Plettenberg Bay have been suspended by South African Civil Aviation Authority is extremely embarrassing and will create even more hardship for the majority of our dedicated community who rely on the hospitality industry as their main source of income. It’s shameful to the hard-working people of Plett and it’s a slap-in-the face to the Garden Route and the entire South African tourism industry," she said.

Meanwhile, on the Bitou Municipal Service Delivery Watch Facebook page, there has been an outcry.

"What a crying shame and disgrace! We cannot just accept this any longer. VOTE them out Bitou!," wrote Janet Harding.

Former chairperson of Plettenberg Bay Tourism, Peter Wallington, said: "The impact on the town … and CemAir! Can’t just up rates accounts to make up for losses."

Passengers with CemAir bookings are urged to contact tickets@cemair.co.za, 0861 236 247