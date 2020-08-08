CMS chairperson Professor Lungile Pepeta dies of Covid-19

Professor Lungile Pepeta died of Covid-19 on Friday, reportedly after being placed on a ventilator.

He was a renowned paediatric cardiologist and had been helping to spearhead the response to Covid-19.

Pepeta took up the chair at the CMS following the death of Dr Clarence Mini, also from the virus.

Nelson Mandela University's health sciences executive dean and chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), Professor Lungile Pepeta, has died of Covid-19.

He was on a ventilator at the Life St George's Hospital and died on Friday, according to Netwerk24.

Pepeta was a renowned paediatric cardiologist and, more recently, had helped spearhead the response to Covid-19.

He had been at the helm of the CMS since June 2020 following the death of former chairperson Dr Clarence Mini who also succumbed to the virus.

Pepeta had been a member of the council since November 2017.

He was raised, studied and spent the bulk of his career in the Eastern Cape.

Pepeta was also the former head of the paediatric department and paediatric cardiology at Port Elizabeth Hospital.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he was shocked by his death.

Save lives

In a recent conversation between the two, Pepeta had indicated he was recovering well and looking forward to returning to his family and work to save lives.

He was part of a 15-member panel of experts advising the provincial government on Covid-19.

Mabuyane said it was because of people like Pepeta that they were able to transform the containment of the virus, which contributed to the 92% recovery rate and reduction of active cases in the province.

Nelson Mandela University's vice-chancellor, Professor Sibongile Muthwa, said Pepeta had joined the institution on 1 January 2017.



This was at a time when the vision for establishing a medical school, which offered an alternative educational model towards meeting the country's growing need for health professionals, was gaining momentum.

The university is now gearing up to launch its own medical school, the establishment of which was a personal goal of Pepeta's.



The CMS said it was devastated.

"Ever-smiling, Prof Pepeta was a passionate and committed patriot who poured his life to the service of others through his chosen profession.

"A health worker par excellence, Prof Pepeta specialised in paediatric cardiology, introducing a non-invasive surgery to correct heart defects in children," it said in a statement.

It offered its condolences to his family, especially his wife, Dr Vuyo Pepeta.