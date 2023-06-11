1h ago

Coach and one other shot dead after Khayelitsha soccer match

Jenni Evans
Two people were shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after a match on Sunday.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Mike Lukhubene was shot dead after a soccer match in Khayelitsha on Sunday. 
  • Details around the incident are sketchy.
  • SAFA Cape Town asked that, out of respect for the families, no pictures of the incident be shared.

Well-known football coach Mike Lukhubene and another person were shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after a match on Sunday. 

The president of SAFA Cape Town, Bennett Bailey, told News24 the details were sketchy, but it was understood that he was shot dead in Lingelethu on the way to his car long after the final whistle. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Lingelethu police registered two counts of murder after two people were shot in the head at about 17:50 at a soccer stadium in Khayelitsha. 

"Two males, 37 and 46, were shot and fatally wounded. According to reports, the victims were approached by unknown gunmen who shot them. They sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics."

The motive is not yet known, and the shooters fled the scene. He asked that anyone with information contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In the meantime, Bailey asked witnesses to share information with the police and not to share pictures of the murders. 

He said the shooting came as a shock because Lingelethu was considered a safe venue for football. 

Bailey said the game was between Hot Spurs from Nyanga vs Tottenham Hotspur FC from Manenberg.

A circular to all football associations said: "It is imperative to note at this stage that it is believed the incident is entirely unrelated to football matters, and the relevant authorities must be given room to investigate the matter in its entirety.

"We are devastated to have heard what transpired, which was immediately attended to by SAFA Cape Town Vice President, Nomonde Ndyoko, who was at the venue on the day and was already outside the venue (departing) when notified of the news."





