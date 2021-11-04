Coalition kingmakers: Patriotic Alliance says it will enter deals on its own terms

The Patriotic Alliance has won 75 council seats nationally.

The bulk of its support was in the Western Cape where they secured 28 seats and 69 319 votes.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said they would negotiate on their own terms.

The Patriotic Alliance has emerged as the kingmaker following the municipal elections. The party gained 75 seats nationally, with 225 661 votes.



The largest bulk of its support was in the Western Cape, where it secured 28 seats and 69 319 votes.

The party's president - convicted criminal, bank robber, ex-gangster, and businessman - Gayton McKenzie said on his Facebook page that the party had done extremely well, and had exceeded its own expectations.

"This victory of the PA is not area-based, its for everyone. We win together and we lose together. The PA did extremely well, and we are going to work hard, and we are not going to sit back and do nothing," he said.

Already the PA has been in informal talks with some political parties, with possible coalitions looming.

McKenzie stressed that the party would go into coalitions on its own terms.



He also threatened to fire members if they negotiated with any party without the PA's backing, after saying some members had met with the ANC.

"The time of coloureds' and black members' votes for positions are over. What will happen is we have a committee on coalition that will advise us before we go into negotiations of the coalitions. We will give the committee a chance to do their work," he said.



There are 12 municipalities in which the PA could be kingmakers, where there is no outright majority.

McKenzie said: "We don’t hate the DA, we don’t hate the ANC or the Freedom Front Plus, we love our people. We will negotiate on three pillars. First, we want a by-law that brings God back to school; number two, the foreigners must go; and the third, we must make sure we are guaranteed votes in council."

He said they would also be lodging a complaint with the IEC after allegations that some residents were turned away on Monday at the polls.

"We heard of many people not allowed to vote and the complaints are closing, and we will be lodging a complaint because we have evidence and we have compiled this evidence to give to the IEC."