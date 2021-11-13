Coalition talks: EFF says it wants City of Tshwane

The EFF wants to govern the City of Tshwane.

Julius Malema says the party has proposed that the ANC should take over Ekurhuleni while ActionSA would take Joburg.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has proposed, in political party coalition talks, that it should run Tshwane, the ANC should govern Ekurhuleni while Herman Mashaba's ActionSA run Johannesburg.

Malema was speaking at the party's event welcoming Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at his residence in Mthatha, the Eastern Cape.

He said Mashaba had refused to work with the ANC in Johannesburg.

"Mashaba says he won't go into a coalition that would get votes from the ANC. Our coalition is very simple to Mashaba - we give you Joburg, you do not have to include the ANC … the ANC must vote for you because ourselves and you, we do not have the numbers … we need the numbers from the ANC to help us get a clean government.

"They do not come with you, they just vote for you and you keep them out and run the municipality and deliver to our people," Malema told the guests.

"He said no … he doesn't want ANC votes, refusing to constitute a clean municipality without the ANC. We are very simple - we give Mashaba Joburg, ANC takes Ekurhuleni, we take Tshwane … we won't co-govern … we all govern alone, one of us is your opposition at any given council."

Malema added the EFF was prepared to "swallow its pride and even give the enemy agents power, take power somewhere" to demonstrate it could govern.

His revelations shone a light on the ongoing talks following the municipal elections where a record 66 councils are hung because no political party got an outright majority. The ANC, DA, the EFF and other parties are in marathon talks to form coalitions at hung municipalities.

He said the EFF would not compromise on the conditions it had set for coalitions.

"Never go into coalition for power compromising what the EFF is, because that will be the death of the EFF. They say why do we bring national issues to local government coalitions?

"I ask them what are national leaders doing in coalition talks. The fact that national leaders meet means they can deal with local issues. There is no way we are going get into a desperate relationship just for power."

Malema added he hoped the negotiations would be done by Monday.

"Our people cannot hang for a long time, they want clarity. It is either we are in or not. Once you take longer, it says you are talking for yourself."

The EFF handed over a luxury German vehicle to Dalindyebo, after the party promised him one during an election campaign in Mthatha.

Although he told his subjects to vote EFF and "embarrass the ANC", the ANC received the majority of votes in areas that fall under him.

Malema said the EFF was not bribing or buying the AbaThembu king, giving gifts to kings was a common practice.

The party had come a long way with Dalindyebo and supported him while he was in prison, he added.

"We were with the king in prison. Why imprison the king, what a taboo. We worked with legal brains trying to help him. When he went on a hunger strike, and we went to see him and asked him to eat, we told him his people need him and he needed to be healthy for the people. We were with him when it wasn't fashionable to do so."

The EFF had planned to welcome back Dalindyebo from prison, and to wait until after the elections to do so, said Malema.

