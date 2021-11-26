19m ago

add bookmark

Coalition talks: 'We will not govern with a gun to our head' - John Steenhuisen

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
  • John Steenhuisen says the party is continuing coalition talks for the big metros.
  • He says the DA will not be dictated to on how to govern.
  • The party aims to form majority governments, but is aware it may fail to do so.

The DA is seized with coalition talks in the big metros, but party leader John Steenhuisen insists they are unwilling to govern with a gun to their head, just for the sake of gaining majorities. 

Steenhuisen said the party had been engaging with smaller political parties to form coalition governments. 

The DA was able to see its mayors elected in Gauteng's big metros, but would need opposition support to govern by majority. 

Steenhuisen reiterated the party wanted to form stable coalition governments, and talks were ongoing in the big metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 

READ | The DA faces a tough test in turning around its first KZN municipality

He said the effort to govern with a majority did not mean the party would give in to the whims and demands made by the EFF. 

"We are not going to govern with a gun against our heads. It is not possible to govern effectively with a gun against your head. 

"As much as we are prepared to give anything to make this work, we will be quite happy to go back to the opposition benches. No one is going to dictate to us what our principle sets are. The DA is not closed to any party and will be entitled to putting forward good ideas," Steenhuisen said during a press briefing on Friday. 

The DA's Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, speaking on allegations made by EFF leader Julius Malema, said the red berets were bitter because it was being told to negotiate in good faith. 

READ | Malema clarifies EFF's backing of DA candidates

Malema accused Zille and the DA of going against the opposition political parties. He also accused her of having an arrangement with Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC president.

Zille rubbished these claims. 

She said the party's stance on non-cooperation with the EFF was because the DA would not be dictated to on how to govern. 

"Non-cooperation with the EFF means we will not do what was done before, where the EFF expects to dictate to the parties inside the government on what to do. That is the kind of conditions Malema wanted. He does not want to be in government. He wants to control the officials and the tenders issued by the government," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dahelen zillejohn steenhuisengautengjohannesburgelections 2021politics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 1446 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 947 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 3422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.28
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
21.73
-2.2%
Rand - Euro
18.42
-3.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-4.0%
Gold
1,792.60
+0.2%
Silver
23.13
-2.0%
Palladium
1,761.49
-5.8%
Platinum
957.00
-4.3%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,411
-2.6%
All Share
68,615
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,074
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,909
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-6.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

7h ago

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo