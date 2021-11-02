Coalitions everywhere! With about 40% of ballots counted, there are 31 hung councils and counting...

With 40% of voting districts counted, there were already 31 hung councils.

After the 2016 elections, there were 27 hung councils when all votes were counted.

In many cases, the hung councils are in the Western Cape, where a comparatively high percentage of counts have been completed.

This means many coalition governments are on the cards.

Many of these councils are in the Western Cape, which has completed a comparatively high number of counts.

Among the hung councils is Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape, which with neighbouring Overstrand scored the highest in News24's Out of Order index.

After 2016, the DA had a one-seat majority. It has now lost this seat and is left with five seats in the 11-seat council.

The ANC has three seats, as it did in 2016, while the DLRP (Dienslewerings Party) has gained one, and now has two seats. The FF Plus now also have one seat on the council, which it didn't have before.

Another hung council in the Western Cape is Oudtshoorn, where the DA suffered a big loss, halving its representation on the council. It now has seven seats, compared to the 14 it had in 2016.

The ANC gained one seat and now has eight.

The FF Plus is the big winner here: they now have three seats, up from zero. Icosa has two seats and five other smaller parties with one seat each. The EFF lost its lone seat in this municipality.

Another hung municipality in the Western Cape is the Witzenberg municipality, where the DA has lost three seats.

The ANC now has seven seats, down from eight in 2016, and the GOOD party gained two seats. The Witzenberg Aksie (WA), Icosa, EFF, Witzenberg Party (WP), FF Plus and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have one seat each.

There's no outright majority in Knysna, with the DA support declining from 10 seats to eight in 2021. The ANC remains at seven seats, while the Knysna Independent Movement (KIM) and the PA have two seats each. The Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI) and EFF have gained one seat each.

This municipality was chaotic under the previous coalition government.

Coalition politics is set to continue in Beaufort-West municipality will also be hung, where the DA lost two seats. The ANC is now the majority, but by less than a percentage point, with the DA and Patriotic alliance close on its heels. The Patriotic Alliance has three seats, GOOD and KDF, one each.

The number of hung councils has already overtaken the total number of hung councils in 2016, with most of the votes of KwaZulu-Natal, which has had several hung councils, and the Eastern Cape not counted.