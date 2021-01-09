Cogta deputy minister Obed Bapela tests positive for Covid-19





Obed Bapela, the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), has tested positive for Covid-19.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said Bapela tested positive after showing symptoms. He is in self-quarantine.

It was Bapela's fourth test for the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"We wish deputy minister Bapela, his family, as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling the pandemic, a speedy recovery," said Williams.

"The deputy minister has urged all South Africans to play their part by continuing to observe all health protocols, like regularly washing/sanitising hands, wearing a face mask that covers both nose and mouth, and practicing social distancing at all times."

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

