45m ago

add bookmark

Cogta spokesperson asked to explain himself following 'unfortunate' tweet over murdered gay men

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A government spokesperson is in hot water over a tweet.
A government spokesperson is in hot water over a tweet.
Unsplash
  • Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Castro Ngobese has been asked to explain himself, following an "unfortunate and inappropriate tweet". 
  • MEC Lebogang Maile said the department did not take the matter lightly. 
  • Ngobese said he would comply with Maile's directives. 

The spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Castro Ngobese, has been requested to write a formal letter explaining his tweet on the LGBTQI+ community.    

Ngobese retweeted an article titled: "Four gay men have been murdered in South Africa in less than a month."

He then responded with a fist emoji, saying, "Aluta Continua [the struggle continues]."  

READ | Western Cape top cop facing misconduct probe over 'disrespectful' social media posts about Sitole

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile released a statement on Thursday, saying following Ngobese's "unfortunate and inappropriate tweet", the department had taken steps to address the matter and "have requested that he writes a formal letter explaining himself". 

 

"In light of the recent killings of four LGBTQIA+ community members and the seriousness with which we must tackle homophobia, we don't take this matter lightly and want to assure the public that we will take concomitant measures," Maile said. 

"The Gauteng provincial government has been at the forefront of the struggle towards greater inclusivity and championing the socio-economic struggle of the LGBTQIA+ community and can never associate itself with any actions or sentiments which are homophobic and derogatory towards any members of society." 

Ngobese told News24 he would "comply with the directives of the MEC".

"I don't think I should comment further on this matter."   

Earlier in a tweet, he said his tweet was "misconstrued as if I am homophobic", adding he supported the struggles of the LGBTIQIA+ community. 

The tweet read: "I retweeted an article 'Four gay men have been murdered in South Africa in less than a month'. Tweet has been misconstrued as if am homophobic. I despise homophobia with all my Red heart. I fully support struggles of LGBTQI. Hence [the] tag 'the struggle continues' for a safer society for all."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lebogang mailegautengjohannesburgsocial media
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4195 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1365 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2101 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.04
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,782.29
(-0.6)
Silver
26.12
(-1.6)
Platinum
1,206.50
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,828.87
(-1.8)
All Share
66,972
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,183
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,096
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
86,814
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,622
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo