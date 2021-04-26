Coka brothers' killing: Five accused remain in jail as bail hearing postponed

The bail application of the men accused of killing two brothers on an eMkhondo farm was postponed to Wednesday.

The five accused remain in custody.

The defence team played video footage of what allegedly happened on the day of the murder.

The five men accused of killing the Coka brothers on an eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) farm will have a longer wait before their bail application is concluded.

Farmers Daniel Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Othard Klingenberg, Ignatius Steynberg, and farm manager Zenzele Yende have been in custody since being arrested for the murder of brothers Amos and Zenzele Coka.

On Monday, the group appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice.

Amid brewing tensions in the Mpumalanga town, the case was postponed to Wednesday for the continuation of the bail hearing.

#PietRetief Commotion outside the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court. Some community members questining the presence of one male person inside court. They he posses as a journalist, yet according to them, he is not. They allege he's been making threats on social media. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/dvV2KRbzuW — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) April 26, 2021





Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said as part of the bail application, the defence brought video footage to show what happened on 9 April at Pampoenkraal when the brothers died.

The video, Nyuswa said, was played in-camera and members of the public were not allowed in the court. "The accused have been remanded in custody and will appear again on 28 April for a bail hearing."

#PietRetiefFarmMurder the bail application of Daniel Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Othard Klingberg,

Micheal Sternberg and Zenzele Yende has been postponed to Wednesday #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/Vix5PfG6vR — Tumelo Machogo ????® (@IamTumelo) April 26, 2021



