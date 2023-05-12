Coka brothers murder trial: 'I ran to a nearby hill after hearing a gunshot,' witness testifies

A State witness has testified how he fled after hearing a gunshot fired, allegedly by one of the men accused of killing the two Coka brothers.

Siyabonga Hlatshwayo fled to a nearby hill, where he later heard more gunshots.

On his return to the Pampoenkraal farm, he found the lifeless bodies of Amos Mgcini Coka and his brother Zenzele Coka.

"I saw him pointing a gun and heard a gunshot going off."



State witness Siyabonga Hlatshwayo on Friday described the last moments before Amos Mgcini Coka and his brother Zenzele Coka were shot dead.

The two were shot, allegedly by farmers, at Pampoenkraal in Piet Retief on 9 April 2021.

Hlatshwayo told the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in the Evander Magistrate's Court that he had fled to a nearby hill after Othard Johan Klingenberg, 53, had fired a shot.

The witness was testifying under cross-examination from advocate Jaap Cilliers.



"Before Eric Hlatshwayo and Mgcini arrived at the farm at gate A, some farmers had arrived. That gate was later closed. We walked to gate B, where Mgcini and Eric had driven to. I saw Mgcini attempting to open gate B. Some white farmers prevented him from entering," Hlatshwayo testified.

READ | Mpumalanga farm killing trial: Video shows slain Coka brother charging alleged killers

"That's all that I saw before the (fatal) shooting started. I would estimate that I was 12 metres away from the crowd. There was a Ford Ranger bakkie between me and Mgcini. I can say Mgcini was aggressive at gate B, although I didn't know what was happening in his mind. He failed to enter gate B.

"As I was running to Mgcini, I saw him (Klingenberg) pointing a gun and heard a gunshot. I ran to the nearby long trees. Alex Zondo followed me, and we both took cover behind one of the trees."

READ | Witness tells court of events leading up to murder of Coka brothers on Mpumalanga farm

Cilliers put it to Hlatshwayo that it appeared that Eric and Mgcini had been agitated.

"Farmers and workers wanted to prevent that, and it gave rise to the confrontation,” said Cilliers.

"I can say so," Hlatshwayo replied.



Cilliers said: "They appeared [to] want to go to William Hlatshwayo, who was arrested, according to Daniel Cornelius Malan, 38. William's hands were cable-tied from behind. We know the police were called by more than one of the accused for assistance. If you had phoned cops instead of your aunt, they would have responded before the tragedy occurred."

'Blood was running down his face'

Hlatshwayo replied: "I don't know what would have happened had the police arrived, or maybe there would have been another confrontation."



Cilliers added that the lifeless bodies of the Coka brothers near Gate B were not far apart.

"Daniel Cornelius Malan was there injured... Blood was running down his face. He was hit on the head by a steel pipe. Another person known as Mr Moolman was severely wounded and had to undergo head surgery," he said.

READ | Continual load shedding forces judge to move Coka brothers' murder trial to another court

"After hitting Moolman in the head, Mgcini grabbed his gun and started shooting at the farmers. That is Klingenberg's version. Ballistic results revealed positive gunshot residue found on Mgcini and Klingenberg's hands."

Hlatshwayo replied that he couldn’t dispute the defence's version because he hadn't witnessed what Cilliers had put to him.

He said that on his return from the hill where he had fled, he found the lifeless bodies of Mgcini and Zenzele not far from gate B.

Mgcini and Zenzele were shot dead after Hlatshwayo and three other men went to the farm owned by Cornelius Lourens Greyling, 26, to confront him after he had employed other people ahead of them.



Mgcini and Eric, who were not working at the farm, drove there in two separate cars after they were informed that Eric's brother William (Hlatshwayo) had been severely injured.

The pair, on arrival, became aggressive and were seen in court in video footage charging at a group of farmers and their employers gathering at Pampoenkraal.

The case continues.



