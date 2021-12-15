44m ago

Coke float: R20m in cocaine washes up on Jeffreys Bay beach

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Cocaine was washed up on Jefferys Bay beach. (Getty Images)
Cocaine was washed up on Jefferys Bay beach. (Getty Images)

A cocaine consignment with an estimated street value of R20 million was found washed up on the main beach in Jeffrey's Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. 

The consignment was found by passers-by while walking their dog around 05:30.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said that several compressed bricks of pure white cocaine, weighing 46kg, were found upon opening the package. 

"The bricks were contained in a thick black plastic bag properly sealed on top to prevent contact with water," said Nkwalase.

He added that an empty plastic container was tied on the consignment to keep it floating.  

The suspected drugs were seized for forensic examination and the docket was referred to Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha.

Nkwalase said that no arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information or someone who may have found a similar consignment should contact Detective Warrant Officer Piet van Zyl on 082 065 9694. 

