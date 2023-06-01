34m ago

Cold and wet: Rain and icy temperatures expected for the rest of the week

Na'ilah Ebrahim
The SAWS has predicted rain for most of SA for the rest of the week.
  • Cold and wet weather can be expected for most parts of South Africa for the rest of the week.
  • The arrival of a cold front on Friday will bring rain to coastal areas over the weekend, but interior provinces can expect a slight increase in temperature. 
  • In Cape Town, rain is expected to cause flooding and road closures.

South Africans can expect wet and cold weather for the rest of the week, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

A low-pressure cut-off system has seen weather bringing rain and cold temperatures to most parts of South Africa in the past few days, said SAWS senior forecaster Jacqueline Modica. 

Parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo will experience heavy rain on Thursday. 

With the arrival of a cold front expected in the Western Cape on Friday, coastal areas will continue to experience rain over the weekend, but interior provinces, including Gauteng and Free State, can expect cold and cool weather with no rain.

There will also be a slight improvement in temperature for the next five days for interior provinces. 

The cold front will move by Sunday, bringing rain to coastal areas, including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, said Modica.

Meanwhile SAWS issued a level 2 yellow warning of disruptive rain for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal. 

Level 5 yellow warnings of disruptive rain have also been issued for parts of the Eastern Cape. 

The service has also issued level 1 warnings of damaging winds for the Western Cape coastal and inland areas, including Table Bay, Hermanus, Beaufort West, and Laingsburg.

Level 1 warnings of damaging winds have also been issued for Sutherland in the Northern Cape.

In Cape Town, rain is expected to continue for most of the week.

The rain is expected to stop late on Thursday and return Friday evening, with 10mm of rain expected for Friday, 15mm to 30mm for Saturday, and another 10mm on Sunday, according to the SAWS. 

There have also been reports of flooding this week after periods of significant rain within Cape Town and the Western Cape. 

According to Charlotte Powell from Cape Town's disaster risk management, flooding has led to several road closures across the city. 

Philip Kgosana Drive had been closed due to mudslides and debris on the roadway as well as trees being uprooted. Kalk Bay and Bishop Lavis Drive had also been affected by flooding, with road infrastructure management intervening to collect and remove the debris left by flooding. 

Weather at a glance:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and cold but cool in the north.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cold to cool, but warm to hot in places in the lowveld. 

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and warm.

North West: Fine and cold to cool.

Free State: Morning fog patches over the central and western parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning fog over the southern parts where it will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

Western Cape: Mostly cloudy and cool with light rain along the south-coast. 

Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to cold but partly cloudy to cloudy in the west, light rain in places at first, becoming partly cloudy.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east at first.

Powell said informal settlements in Khayelitsha had been waterlogged, and a hazard impact assessment is under way. Relief has also been given by the South African Social Security Agency to informal settlements in Philippi. 

Flooding has also occurred in other parts of the Western Cape. Disaster risk management Western Cape said localised flooding had occurred in Zwelihle, Gansbaai, and Betty's Bay. However, no deaths or injuries had been reported.


LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

