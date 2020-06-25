26m ago

Cold fronts expected to hit the Western Cape again over next few days

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Western Cape residents can expect frosty conditions as two cold fronts will make landfall over the next three days.
  • The cold fronts can be expected from Thursday until Saturday. 
  • The first cold front will hit overnight on Thursday, while another is expected to develop on Saturday afternoon. 

Western Cape residents can expect rain and snow in some parts of the province as two cold fronts make landfall over the next three days, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS). 

The Western Cape has had its fair share of winter blues this year, but residents should still brace themselves for two new cold fronts expected to hit the region.

According to SAWS, the cold fronts can be expected from Thursday, 25 June, until Saturday, 27 June.

The first cold front will be making its way into the province overnight on Thursday, while another one is expected to develop and move into the south-western Cape on Saturday afternoon. 

Earlier this month, some parts of the province saw snow falling for the first time this year, like in Ceres.

Sutherland, in the Northern Cape, also experienced its first snowfall earlier in May.

WATCH | Let it snow! Sutherland experiences first snow of 2020

