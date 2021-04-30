44m ago

add bookmark

Cold, wet weather hits Gauteng amid cold snap in large parts of South Africa

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng residents woke up to wet and cold conditions on Friday.
Gauteng residents woke up to wet and cold conditions on Friday.
Moeketsi Mamane
  • Motorists have been urged to be cautious amid wet and cold conditions.
  • The country is experiencing its first cold snap, starting on Friday.
  • Scattered showers are expected in both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Residents of Gauteng woke up to wet and cold conditions on Friday amid a cold snap in large parts of the country.

The chilly weather heralds the first cold spell of the season, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

Both Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect a 60% chance of rain, with between five and 10mm of rainfall expected through scattered showers and thundershowers.

City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the City has made a call to residents, particularly drivers, "to be mindful of the wet road conditions and possible decreased visibility in some parts of the city".

Mabaso said the wet conditions had resulted in an accident in which a truck overturned on the N1 in Pretoria on Friday morning.

"Drivers must maintain a reasonable following driving distance at considerably reduced speeds to avoid possible collisions. Households must ensure that space heaters are used in a safe manner and be monitored at all times when in use," he added.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the City received an alert of heavy rain on Friday.

"We'd like to urge motorists to be careful, keep a safe distance and not drive on flooded roads," she said.

Radebe added that emergency services teams would monitor the levels of the Jukskei River and alert residents of Alexandra and Diepsloot of any danger of flooding.

The cold conditions over the southern, central and eastern parts of the country are expected to persist over the weekend.

Widespread showers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with a warning of disruptive rain in parts of the Eastern Cape.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawspretoriagautengjohannesburgweathertraffic
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6523 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2185 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3179 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.38
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.01
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.41
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.17
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.6)
Gold
1,772.46
(+0.0)
Silver
25.95
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,211.50
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,972.00
(+0.6)
All Share
67,351
(-0.1)
Top 40
61,523
(+0.0)
Financial 15
12,518
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
86,357
(+0.2)
Resource 10
69,234
(+0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo