Cold, wet weather hits Gauteng amid cold snap in large parts of South Africa

Motorists have been urged to be cautious amid wet and cold conditions.

The country is experiencing its first cold snap, starting on Friday.

Scattered showers are expected in both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Residents of Gauteng woke up to wet and cold conditions on Friday amid a cold snap in large parts of the country.

The chilly weather heralds the first cold spell of the season, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

Gauteng - Wet Weather: Rain falling across parts of the Province - expect crashes / faulty traffic lights - leave earlier than normal #SlowDown #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/z4SVjPJnFZ — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 30, 2021

Both Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect a 60% chance of rain, with between five and 10mm of rainfall expected through scattered showers and thundershowers.

City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the City has made a call to residents, particularly drivers, "to be mindful of the wet road conditions and possible decreased visibility in some parts of the city".

Mabaso said the wet conditions had resulted in an accident in which a truck overturned on the N1 in Pretoria on Friday morning.

"Drivers must maintain a reasonable following driving distance at considerably reduced speeds to avoid possible collisions. Households must ensure that space heaters are used in a safe manner and be monitored at all times when in use," he added.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the City received an alert of heavy rain on Friday.

"We'd like to urge motorists to be careful, keep a safe distance and not drive on flooded roads," she said.

Radebe added that emergency services teams would monitor the levels of the Jukskei River and alert residents of Alexandra and Diepsloot of any danger of flooding.

The cold conditions over the southern, central and eastern parts of the country are expected to persist over the weekend.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 30.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Q912TgyaNn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 30, 2021

Widespread showers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with a warning of disruptive rain in parts of the Eastern Cape.