Cold wet weather, rough seas to lash Western Cape on Wednesday evening, Thursday morning

A cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Wednesday night.

Heavy downpours have been forecast for Thursday morning.

Most of the province's coastline is likely to see rough, choppy seas.

Western Cape residents can expect cold, wet and windy conditions from Wednesday evening as a cold front hits the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has released two warnings for the province, warning residents of rough seas and heavy rainfall due to the cold front.

The front associated with an intense upper air system is expected to result in heavy rain and showers over the south-western parts of the province from Wednesday evening.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected on Thursday morning, said SAWS forecaster Elani Heynecke, and is likely to cause traffic disruptions on the province’s roads.

Heynecke said that around 40mm of rain was likely to fall in heavy downpours over 24 hours, but that this could be even more in mountainous areas.

Discover | Daily weather updates on News24

Residents have also been warned that roads, bridges and low-lying areas may flood.



As a result of the weather conditions, rough, choppy seas are expected from Thursday into Friday.

Waves are expected to reach heights of four to five metres, affecting the coast between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. South-westerly winds of 40 to 60km can be expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

The sea conditions will be dangerous for small vessels, and may cause disruptions at smaller harbours. There may also be damage to coastal infrastructure, the SAWS warned.



