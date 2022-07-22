Collins Chabane mayor shot dead at home during robbery, manhunt for gunmen under way

Limpopo police are on the hunt for the killers of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke, who was shot dead at his home on Thursday night during a robbery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said three gunmen entered 56-year-old Maluleke's home in Saselamani village at 19:00 and demanded money from him and his 18-year-old son.

When they didn't comply, the gunmen opened fire.

Mathe said:

The mayor succumbed to his injuries on the scene and his son survived. The son was transported to a nearby hospital where he is receiving further medical care.

Police have since launched a 72-hour activation plan.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, directed provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, to "mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder", Mathe said.

A case of murder and attempted murder was registered.

"Members of the public who know or may have witnessed what transpired are encouraged to report to the Saselamani police station or call the Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111 to assist police investigations," Mathe added.