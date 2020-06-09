1h ago

add bookmark

Collins Khosa death: IPID recommends disciplinary steps against JMPD and police officers

Azarrah Karrim
A group of South Africans protest in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd in America at Zoo Lake. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A group of South Africans protest in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd in America at Zoo Lake. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
  • IPID has recommended disciplinary steps should be taken against five JMPD officers and two police officers allegedly involved in the assault of Collins Khosa.
  • According to a report, the JMPD neglected its legal obligations while officers stood by as Khosa and his family were assaulted.
  • For the police, the recommendation regards the contravention of the disciplinary regulations. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has recommended disciplinary action should be taken against members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and police allegedly involved in the assault of Collins Khosa on Good Friday.

Khosa was allegedly assaulted by members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) during the nationwide lockdown when they saw a half consumed glass of beer in his yard. 

According to court papers, they kicked and punched Khosa, holding his hands behind his back while they choked and beat him, slammed him against the wall, and used the butt of a machine gun to hit him.

He died soon after of blunt force trauma to the head.

WATCH | Collins Khosa: 'He knew how to make us laugh', says family as they fight for justice

An investigation by an SANDF board of inquiry cleared the soldiers of any wrongdoing in Khosa's death, saying there was no link between his injuries and the actions of the army.

Neglect of obligations

Following an investigation, IPID recommended disciplinary steps should be taken against the five JMPD members present at the alleged crime for "the neglect of legal obligations" as they stood by watching Khosa's assault and did not intervene.

While police officers alleged they were not at the scene of the crime and "knew nothing about the incident", IPID also recommended disciplinary steps against two members for contravening police disciplinary regulations.

Previously, an initial inquiry into the case was done by IPID, brought about by media queries, but it maintained it had no jurisdiction to investigate the case because it only involved members of the defence force.

READ | Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula got it wrong on Collins Khosa inquiry, report is final - SANDF

IPID's legal advisors then recommended that an investigation be conducted.

The second investigation sought to determine the involvement of JMPD officers in the incident.

Assaulted

The investigation saw the establishment of a task team consisting of senior investigators at the directorate who interviewed witnesses, including four new witnesses, five JMPD officials and three police officials.

Witnesses told IPID they were assaulted for recording the incident, saying they saw members of the army assault Khosa and his brother-in-law, Thabiso Mavhungo.

However, JMPD officials made no mention of the assault, only saying they had met up with the SANDF officials - who they saw speaking to two African males - before they all knocked off together.

According to spokesperson for IPID, Ndileka Cola, IPID has finalised the investigation into the matter and recommendations were sent to the JMPD.

"JMPD has acknowledged receipt of this report and is yet to provide feedback to IPID with regards to its final decision," Cola said.

News24 has approached the police and JMPD for comment. It will be added once received.

Related Links
WATCH | Collins Khosa: 'He knew how to make us laugh', says family as they fight for justice
Ralph Mathekga | Racism has been normalised in institutions of power
EFF to challenge SANDF report that clears members of wrongdoing in Collins Khosa death
Read more on:
sapsipidjmpdsandfcollins khosalockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 3965 votes
Cricket
12% - 1134 votes
Soccer
23% - 2157 votes
Golf
7% - 649 votes
Other
16% - 1465 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.67)
Gold
1715.35
(+1.19)
Silver
17.65
(-0.16)
Platinum
834.00
(-0.30)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1940.00
(-3.32)
All Share
54483.48
(-0.37)
Top 40
49915.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11235.81
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
73374.95
(-0.47)
Resource 10
50524.43
(-0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.18) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo