Collision claims five lives in Mahikeng

Two women and three men died in a collision in Mahikeng in the early hours of Monday.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined but it's alleged that the collision occurred when one vehicle overtook another.

The collision occurred between a Toyota Condor and a Golf GTI.

Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson in North West, Oshebeng Koonyaditse, said the accident happened at around 00:30 on the Riviera Park bridge.

"Five people lost their lives. Preliminary investigation indicates that both vehicles were going towards Mahikeng CBD from northeast to southwest direction on the R49 road. It appears one vehicle was overtaking the other when it bumped it on the driver's side.

Supplied

"Three people were declared deceased at the scene of the accident whilst the other two passed on at the hospital. The deceased include one of the drivers. Two others are hospitalised with serious injuries."

ALSO READ | Serial rapist dies after pleading guilty and seeking forgiveness in North West court's holding cells

North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.



