'Come forth and get it!' Traditional healer, 71, tells men not to be scared of getting vaxxed

The programme is expected to start with non-healthcare workers over 60 next year.

Western Cape health workers started receiving the boosters of their Covid-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

One of the first recipients at the Khayelitsha District Hospital vaccination site was 71-year-old traditional healer James Hlohla.

"Men are very reluctant to take the vaccination," said Hlohla. "Men are afraid of vaccination, so I encourage them to come forth and get it.

"Covid kills," he added.

Dr Austin Goliath said he had been affected directly and indirectly by the pandemic - losing friends and family, and seeing people around him lose their friends and family to the virus.

"We must be vigilant," he said, as he waited out the short period required to detect any severe reaction.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo compared the Covid-19 vaccination booster to the staggered vaccination timetable for children, in reply to sceptics who asked why it was necessary.

"So, it's not unusual to get a booster," she said.

Mbombo said the healthcare workers who qualified for a booster ranged from security guards at clinics and hospitals, to doctors, and administrative and support staff.

She said that healthcare workers in the province who had been vaccinated under the Sisonke protocol had showed a significant success rate, particularly in terms of preventing death - 1.5% who contracted the virus did not recover.

The government is pulling out all the stops to overcome vaccine fatigue, with those 60 and over being enticed with grocery vouchers if they get the first round of their vaccinations.

Mbombo said, equally worrying was that 54% of the over 50-year-olds were also still not vaccinated.

Doc Austin Goliath gets his Covid-19 booster shot at Khayelitsha District Hospital. Big day for Sisonke programme and health workers who are taking up the offer of a booster. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/v6ao1w5aMR — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) November 10, 2021

"So, we are worried about them," she said.

Those who are immune suppressed because of cancer, or other conditions, will need a referral for a booster.

There is no clear date yet when the first of the over-60s will be vaccinated.

Zoliswa Gidi was the first to be vaccinated under the Sisonke programme when it was launched at the same hospital in February.

She and some colleagues were followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.