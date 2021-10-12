Come to the party: Here are some of the candidates hoping for a seat in the City of Cape Town

The race is on for a seat at the City of Cape Town's council table.

Local government elections will take place on 1 November and lamp posts across the metro are covered by posters promising improved service delivery with the smiling faces of candidates, and emotive slogans from parties vying for the vote.

Among the campaigners are representatives from the Freedom Front Plus, Land Party, Democratic Independent Party, African Islamic Movement, Democratic People's Alternative, Credible Alternative 1st Movement, and Free Democrats of SA.

Here is what they promise if elected.

Freedom Front Plus mayoral candidate Lennit Max

Why should people vote for you?

We are a party that represents the interest of minorities, including Africans who believe in our values. We stand for equal opportunities for all based on merit and reject affirmative action policies. The decentralisation of municipalities is important to ensure more focused service delivery.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Crime will be one of the priorities because we have to create circumstances which are conducive for investment. No investment by businesses will take place and government activities can't operate in a crime-infested Cape Town.

Housing is another priority. The housing waiting list needs to be reviewed to ensure the policy of 'first come first serve' prevails. Vacant State land needs to be identified for that purpose.

Unemployment needs to be addressed through private investments and attractive tourism opportunities.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

Appointments will purely be based on merit. We will ensure regular communication with communities and taxpayers. We will improve transparency by allowing access for communities to check online all contracts between the municipality and service providers and what has been paid for it. Regular information would be shared with communities about the [number] of potholes, water leaks, lights, et cetera, which were repaired and the costs involved.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

That is a blind lie. Each and every vote counts. With the exception of the ANC, no other party was born big. All of the other parties started small. The FF Plus is no longer a small party. It is, in fact, the fifth biggest party in South Africa.

Land Party

Why should people vote for you?

The Land Party is a party that makes no promises other than to give the people of South Africa a voice in their local councils. Driven by a leadership of activists who work on the ground daily, Land Party is a party that understands the problems communities face and has pragmatic solutions to address them. Land puts people before profit.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Land: The dignity of the working class and the poor will never be properly addressed until the issue of land is addressed. A referendum must be held.

Economy: All big businesses will pay taxes to the Indigenous People's Trust Fund which will address reparations for indigenous communities.

Jobs: Job security for South Africans is vital and in order to secure this businesses must employ a minimum of 90% South Africans.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

Empower communities by recognising community leaders and empowering them to give their communities a voice in local councils.

Insist on maximum public participation and involvement in local government.

Ensure all local government communication consistently reaches every single member in every single community.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

There are no smaller parties or big parties on the ballot until the electorate decides the outcome. The mainstream parties are trying to secure their stranglehold over communities. The more representative a council is of the people it serves, the better the municipality will run. With other parties entering council, the corruption and cronyism they rely on to maintain their lavish lifestyles will be compromised.

Democratic Independent Party

Why should people vote for you?

The Democratic Independent Party is committed to the decolonisation and comprehensive transformation of the social, economic, and political formation of South Africa. To this end, we are committed to levelling the playing field, we are committed to economic equality as well as social equality where human potential will be realised to its fullest and all its citizens will derive equitable benefits from our country's resources and wealth. Twenty seven years into our countries 'so called' democracy and yet no equality exists, the masses are still poverty stricken and only a minority of our country's citizens are reaping the rewards of our fruitful country. It is our mission to help bring about change.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

We will tackle and focus on all issues relating to local government. The three main issues are human settlements, safety, and security.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

We will always place the people's interests above everything else, accelerate reforming our systems and mechanisms in sectors for public wellbeing, and do everything in our means to guarantee and improve people's standard of living. We will continue to improve public services, enhance social fairness and justice, and direct more public resources to communities, rural areas, and vulnerable groups in need of help. Priority will be given to matters that concern the people's immediate interests. We are committed to a people-centred approach; the wellbeing of the people is the fundamental goal of development. People first!

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

A vote for the DI ensures that your voice will be heard; the DI represents all irrespective of differences. When we effect change it will benefit entire communities, not only certain sectors or groups. The DI is here to bring real change and we challenge all voters to take that bold step and vote the DI into power so that we join hands to deliver what we all aspire to, a better life for all.

African Islamic Movement

Why should people vote for you?

We believe the youth can make a difference when given a chance. They most definitely are our future leaders. They are more educated in the field of technology and have innovative ideas as to what their needs are.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Employment in council is unequal as it reserves 90% of work opportunities for blacks whereas coloureds are in the majority in the Western Cape. The black workforce comes from other provinces and are employed at the expense of the local coloured youth who waste their qualifications sitting at home as they are overlooked for employment by the DA-controlled municipality. Our youth are being marginalised by the DA budget, as it is not spent on services in all areas. At present affluent areas are prioritised at the expense of the majority ratepayers. Areas like South Fork lack pavements and physically disabled residents have to drive wheelchairs in the middle of the road to get to the shops.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

We will not steal from the poor to give to the rich.

The state of our roads; potholes all over our suburbs that are fixed by cheap workmanship. Repairs last a week then it needs repairs again.

Stricter laws on bins so that the criminals cannot use the bins for criminal activities.

Ensure that street lights are functional all the times. Currently these lights are most often not working.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

Mainstream political parties are the biggest problem since 1994. They give instructions from the top to council on how to spend the budget. The rates and taxes from the poorer areas are spent on upmarket areas. If smaller parties are not there, the bigger parties would not be held accountable for their actions as they will hold total power. Looking at all the current councils across South Africa, 90% of the councils are corrupt and nobody knows what happened to the money allocated by the budget. Small parties are beneficial to the poorer communities.

Democratic People's Alternative

Why should people vote for you?

Communities are tired of the lies, deceit and promises made by the mainstream parties. The DPA is their alternative, and our stance is listening and actioning on the reasonable requests pertaining to community driven issues and not those of the party. The people shall govern. Remember: it's your vote, your future.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Electricity tariffs, water levies, and unemployment.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

We will do a lot once elected. For example, our councillors will be hands-on, working in their wards, interacting with their communities, looking at the daily bread and butter issues [and] together coming up with solutions and tabling that in council. Where this is shot down by the majority party, we will make it known to our constituents.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

No vote is wasted. Mainstream political parties fear that smaller parties will diminish their voter base. How is it that you only get services months before elections and then you have to wait another five years? The DPA has the political will to deliver services to the community, which is lacking from mainstream parties.

Credible Alternative 1st Movement

Why should people vote for you?

We are a civil society organisation that campaigned against corruption and unaccountable leaders. We are now contesting elections to show them that you don't need to be corrupt or arrogant when you are in government.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Transform the business model to address inequality and break down the legacy of racial marginalisation and ghettoisation; review the housing list and unlock bottlenecks in providing housing; cut the cost of basic services.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

Focus on the poor and middle class. Use the City as an engine of transformation to drive a vision of a humane, caring, people-centred, can-do and entrepreneurial City for all the people of Cape Town, not just a world class city for some.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

They would have to say that, because they are threatened, not just by the smaller parties, but by a growing independent candidate movement, that threatens their self-serving dominance of institutions of government. Instead, we have 27 years of evidence that a vote for a mainstream party is a waste of a vote.

Free Democrats of SA

Why should people vote for you?

We are not career politicians; we are working people who say Cape Town deserves lower taxes in this time of economic downturn.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Reduce property taxes by between 30% to 40%; outsource most of the City of Cape Town's functions because it has a bloated bureaucracy; sell underutilised land to use for housing; sell the 14 500 housing units the City manages to the higher bidder to give existing taxpayers a tax break.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

We would reduce taxes by at least 30%; outsource functions like fixing potholes and the IT system; and, sell off housing units and unused City land.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

That is a fascist view - we are in a democracy. We are not contesting the ward, only the party list because we don't want to split the anti-ANC and anti-EFF vote, so with the Free Democrats of SA voters would have a choice.

