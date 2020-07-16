1h ago

add bookmark

Commenting in 'a better, safer and productive way': What you need to know about comments on News24

Kelly Anderson
When News24's subscription service is launched in August, readers will be able to leave comments below articles.
When News24's subscription service is launched in August, readers will be able to leave comments below articles.
iStock
  • News24 will reintroduce comments below articles as part of its new subscription service.
  • The comments platform it will use has been developed by US company Coral by Vox Media.
  • The platform allows for stronger, smarter moderation to create a safer, more productive online dialogue.

Comments are making their way back to News24 as part of its digital subscription offering – five years after a decision was made to stop publishing comments below articles.

READ | Paying to read: News24 follows global trends in ensuring quality, independent reportage

"The News24 team has spent the past year making sure we are able to bring our subscribers the best commenting experience possible," says Alet Law, News24's engagement editor. "In pursuit of this experience we found Coral by Vox Media, a platform created to make commenting sections more of an interactive experience between readers, rather than a place where trolls and abusive behaviour is the order of the day."

Born as The Coral Project, the platform was founded as a collaboration with the Mozilla Foundation, the New York Times and The Washington Post, with a grant from the Knight Foundation. They then moved to Vox Media in 2019.

Coral today counts The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, LA Times, The Seattle Times, and now News24, among some of their partners.

Adriaan Basson | A new era for news as News24 prepares to launch digital subscriptions

Their vision for its commenting platform is simple: to bring journalists and the communities they serve closer together.

"It helps journalists engage with readers in a better, safer and productive way," says Andrew Losowsky, head of project at Coral.

How does Coral work?

"The top priority for News24 when we began discussing the reintroduction of comments was how to make sure conversations are kept respectful and on topic," says Law.

Coral uses artificial intelligence as first measure of defence against potentially harmful comments. This system flags suspect words and phrases and is able to pick up on sentiment in messaging that may be unconducive to a respectful commenting environment.

These messages are then sent to the second line of defence – a human moderator – who will be able to take the final decision.

Moderators will also review comments that Coral has approved as acceptable for publication, and Coral will learn from these reviews in order to inform future decisions.

"Coral contains several moderation tools and services that make monitoring the conversation faster and easier for our team, helping us ensure that the conversation stays civil and on topic," Losowsky says.

Users are also given the option to "respect" comments, rather than liking or disliking them, and interesting or insightful comments may be chosen to be "featured" by News24's moderators.

Reimagining the comments section

Coral has created the platform to operate in such a way that allows for a two-way conversation to take place. It has been done with the goal of creating a space where the newsroom can engage with readers in a more meaningful way than ever before.

This could take shape in the form of a journalist, editor or columnist joining readers for an hour or two in the comments to answer questions. This could also translate into a regular commenter being invited to write a column for News24, or a journalist picking up a tip from a reader that leads to a brilliant story.

"Both readers and journalists around the world have found Coral has improved conversation while also providing new ideas and opportunities for reporting," Losowsky says.

He notes that the success of a comments section ultimately comes down to a clear purpose, clear rules and visible and consistent enforcement of these standards.

"Every single space has norms that need to be enforced – if someone suddenly started screaming and yelling abuse in a coffee shop, the staff would make them leave, and everyone else would applaud them for it," Losowsky explains.

"We need to start treating our online spaces the same way, by establishing and enforcing norms that make comments a more inviting and thoughtful space for discussion around our journalism."

Related Links
News24 to use artificial intelligence in moderating comments
Paying to read: News24 follows global trends in ensuring quality, independent reportage
Adriaan Basson | A new era for news as News24 prepares to launch digital subscriptions
Read more on:
news24media
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
13% - 172 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 607 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
42% - 562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo