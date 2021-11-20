57m ago

add bookmark

Commission for Gender Equality investigates re-election of Kannaland mayor Donson, a convicted rapist

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ICOSA councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson with his election as Kannaland mayor, with his deputy, convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa also in attendance.
ICOSA councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson with his election as Kannaland mayor, with his deputy, convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa also in attendance.
supplied
  • The CGE is investigating the re-election of Jeffery Donson, who was convicted of raping a teenage girl in 2008.
  • It says Donson's re-election is a slap in the face of the fight against GBV and rape.
  • The CGE says it will publish its findings.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has launched an investigation into the re-election of Kannaland mayor, Jeffrey Donson, who was in 2008 convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl.

In a statement on Saturday, the commission said it viewed Donson's re-election as a slap in the face of efforts to stop the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). 

"The CGE believes that local government institutions should be at the forefront of the campaigns against GBV, as they are closest to people. The CGE is concerned about the high number of girls under the age of 16 who fall pregnant every year in South Africa.

"The commission has met with government and other stakeholders this year, to discuss corrective policies and actions to address the statutory rape crisis in the country, and the high learner pregnancy statistics in schools," said the CGE.

READ | Convicted child rapist re-elected Kannaland's mayor, with convicted fraudster as his deputy

Donson is a member of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) and, backed by the ANC, was elected along with deputy mayor Werner Meshoa on Tuesday. 

In 2008, Donson was found guilty of statutory rape by the regional court in Oudtshoorn. The rape of a teenage girl occurred in 2004.

Donson was initially sentenced to five years in prison. He appealed to the Western Cape High Court and his sentence was reduced to a wholly suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20 000 fine, and a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

Later in 2008,  Donson was back in the Kannaland municipal council.

READ | Kannaland deputy mayor was fired as teacher after being found guilty of sexual misconduct with pupil

Former teacher Meshoa, also a member of Icosa, was found guilty of sexual assault and the statutory rape of a pupil, and was fired by the Western Cape education department in 2012.

Earlier this year, Meshoa, while speaker of the Kannaland council, was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice.

The commission will make a public statement once it has completed its investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cgeconvictioncrimerapejeffrey donsonwestern capeinvestigation
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3282 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 602 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1562 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2837 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.72
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,846.38
0.0%
Silver
24.63
0.0%
Palladium
2,065.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,034.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
63,871
-0.7%
All Share
70,376
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,797
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,561
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,953
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo