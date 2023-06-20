Commission for Gender Equality, suspended CEO Phelisa Nkomo part ways

The Commission for Gender Equality parted ways with its suspended CEO, Phelisa Nkomo, on Monday.

The commission said the decision was "amicable" and considered the matter closed.

Its spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, said the commission would continue to tackle gender oppression and inequalities in society.

News24's sister publication, City Press , reported Nkomo's departure from the commission came five months after her appointment in January.

She was suspended by the commission's chairperson, advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, last month.

The publication reported Nkomo had lodged a same-sex harassment grievance; a letter sent to the commission by Nkomo's legal team on 6 June detailed the nature of the alleged harassment.

However, it is unclear who the alleged perpetrator is.

Nkomo also reportedly faced a grievance submitted against her by provincial managers, resulting in "challenges" within the commission.