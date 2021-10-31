1h ago

add bookmark

Commission for Gender Equality to compile report based on its observations of municipal elections

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Commission for Gender Equality will be observing the municipal elections on Monday as it unfolds in voting districts in all nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
The Commission for Gender Equality will be observing the municipal elections on Monday as it unfolds in voting districts in all nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
  • The CGE will observe the municipal elections on Monday.
  • Election observers from the commission will be deployed across the country.
  • After the elections, the CGE will write an Election Observation Report.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will be observing the municipal elections on Monday as it unfolds in voting districts in all nine provinces.

The Chapter 9 institution says it wants to check that there are no impediments, particularly where gender discrimination prevents people from exercising their right to participate in elections.

"The CGE is mandated to promote, protect and advance the rights of citizens to gender equality. The right to gender equality must be seen to manifest in all spheres of human endeavour, including the conduct of elections, political participation and representation within government's decision-making levels, and within the leadership structures of political parties," the body said.

READ | Chapter 9 institutions can merge for efficiency

The CGE said it would send election observers to observe the process, with the expectation that men and women in many urban and rural communities, including informal settlements, would exercise their right to vote. 

CGE commissioners working as election observers are:
  • Chairperson: Tamara Mathebula in the Pretoria East Plots, in Cullinan and Refilwe;
  • Deputy chairperson: Nthabiseng Moleko in the Duncan Village, Eastern Cape;
  • Commissioner: Nomasonto Mazibuko in Soweto, Johannesburg;
  • Commissioner: O'hara Ngoma–Diseko in Zwartfontein, Gauteng;
  • Commissioner: Nthabiseng-Sepanya Mogale in Alexandra, Johannesburg;
  • Commissioner: Busisiwe Deyi in Sunnyside, Tshwane;
  • Commissioner: Dibeela Mothupi in Botshabelo, Free State;
  • and Commissioner: Sediko Rakolote in Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom, North West.

The CGE's observations will culminate in an Election Observation Report, which contains the outcome of its assessment of the conduct of the 2021 municipal elections. 

"The CGE is of the view that the outcome of its observations constitutes an important input towards supporting and strengthening our democracy, from a gender perspective," the body said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
commission for gender equalityelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What issue will be top of mind for you when voting tomorrow?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Service delivery
22% - 72 votes
Rooting out corruption
68% - 224 votes
Reducing crime
8% - 26 votes
Vaccine mandates
2% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,783.42
0.0%
Silver
23.90
0.0%
Palladium
2,005.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo