Commission for Gender Equality to compile report based on its observations of municipal elections

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will be observing the municipal elections on Monday as it unfolds in voting districts in all nine provinces.

The Chapter 9 institution says it wants to check that there are no impediments, particularly where gender discrimination prevents people from exercising their right to participate in elections.

"The CGE is mandated to promote, protect and advance the rights of citizens to gender equality. The right to gender equality must be seen to manifest in all spheres of human endeavour, including the conduct of elections, political participation and representation within government's decision-making levels, and within the leadership structures of political parties," the body said.

The CGE said it would send election observers to observe the process, with the expectation that men and women in many urban and rural communities, including informal settlements, would exercise their right to vote.

CGE commissioners working as election observers are: Chairperson: Tamara Mathebula in the Pretoria East Plots, in Cullinan and Refilwe;

Deputy chairperson: Nthabiseng Moleko in the Duncan Village, Eastern Cape;

Commissioner: Nomasonto Mazibuko in Soweto, Johannesburg;

Commissioner: O'hara Ngoma–Diseko in Zwartfontein, Gauteng;

Commissioner: Nthabiseng-Sepanya Mogale in Alexandra, Johannesburg;

Commissioner: Busisiwe Deyi in Sunnyside, Tshwane;

Commissioner: Dibeela Mothupi in Botshabelo, Free State;

and Commissioner: Sediko Rakolote in Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom, North West.

The CGE's observations will culminate in an Election Observation Report, which contains the outcome of its assessment of the conduct of the 2021 municipal elections.

"The CGE is of the view that the outcome of its observations constitutes an important input towards supporting and strengthening our democracy, from a gender perspective," the body said.