Commission of inquiry to probe Hillcrest High School racism allegations

A commission of inquiry will look into allegations of racism at Hillcrest High School in Durban.

T he school has been accused of covering up racism by a group of boys, including the school's rugby captain.

When Education MEC Mbali Frazer visited the school, pupils spoke of their allegedly racist experiences.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has established a commission of inquiry to probe racism allegations at Hillcrest High School in Durban.



The school has been accused of covering up racism by a group of boys, including incidents involving the school's rugby captain.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer visited the school on Thursday to meet with school management representatives and parents. She changed her programme after pupils addressed her about their allegedly racist experiences.



News24 was present at the school and heard pupils speak of allegedly high levels of racism and cover-ups stemming from racist incidents at the school.



They claimed the school's code of conduct was applied stringently to black pupils but said concessions were made for white pupils.

They also spoke of alleged discrimination against female pupils who had afros, sexism, fat shaming and general bullying.

Some pupils are peacefully protesting at the Hillcrest High School. Education MEC Mbali Frazer has launched a commission of inquiry after a group of boys flagrantly used the k-word and n-word in texts. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/bh7rQE4Cth — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) August 18, 2022

The pupils had to muscle their way into Frazer's meeting after they were warned against leaving their classrooms while the MEC was at the school.

After the meeting, a large group of pupils staged a protest, calling for the expulsion of the pupils who used racist language.

The school came under fire in the last two weeks after News24 reported on allegations that boys used the k-word and n-word in group text messages to each other.

It appeared that the messages, which were leaked on Instagram, were written between June and October 2021.

READ | Hillcrest High School pupils in race row plead ignorance over meaning of k-word and n-word

One message read: "So then u not confident in your understanding as u therefor are a k****.

Another read: "Ok well we just do what we did to that n***** to him."

The Instagram account that shared screengrabs of the messages has since been deactivated.



Last week, school governing body chairperson Byron Creed said the boys did not understand the meaning of the words.

Parents who were at the school on Thursday disagreed with this, and one told News24 it was a "paltry excuse to defend racism".

WATCH: KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer has arrived at Hillcrest High School. The @DBE_KZN is investigating the school after pupils used the k-word and n-word in group messages. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/i8nxhqR5Kf — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) August 18, 2022

In the meeting, Frazer condemned all forms of racism and said the commission would be completed in one week.

"I am happy the girls and boys came to us and spoke today. We are going to come up with a commission of inquiry which will take just one week so that this does not interfere with your exams. We have noted everything you have said," she told them.

She added that the department would "ensure the team dealing with this matter is experienced enough".

She said:

To parents, we are going to make sure all these issues that came up today are going to be addressed. We cannot tolerate discrimination, racism, sexism and bullying in our schools. We commit in a period of a week we will come back with recommendations.

As Frazer was concluding her meeting, one woman asked to speak.



"While the girls are here, and I must say, I understand they (boys) did something wrong. I am not disputing that. But there have been instances where boys in question have been pushed around, and surrounded. I would just like to educate the girls on violence and picking on the boys."

Frazer immediately stopped her from speaking as some parents started hissing and booing.

The MEC assured them that all parties would get an opportunity to speak during the commission of inquiry.

A report on the inquiry is scheduled to be ready by Friday, 26 August.



