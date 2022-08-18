1h ago

add bookmark

Commission of inquiry to probe Hillcrest High School racism allegations

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Education MEC Mbali Frazer.
Education MEC Mbali Frazer.
Darren Stewart
  • A commission of inquiry will look into allegations of racism at Hillcrest High School in Durban.
  • The school has been accused of covering up racism by a group of boys, including the school's rugby captain.
  • When Education MEC Mbali Frazer visited the school, pupils spoke of their allegedly racist experiences.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has established a commission of inquiry to probe racism allegations at Hillcrest High School in Durban.

The school has been accused of covering up racism by a group of boys, including incidents involving the school's rugby captain.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer visited the school on Thursday to meet with school management representatives and parents. She changed her programme after pupils addressed her about their allegedly racist experiences.

News24 was present at the school and heard pupils speak of allegedly high levels of racism and cover-ups stemming from racist incidents at the school.

They claimed the school's code of conduct was applied stringently to black pupils but said concessions were made for white pupils.

They also spoke of alleged discrimination against female pupils who had afros, sexism, fat shaming and general bullying.

The pupils had to muscle their way into Frazer's meeting after they were warned against leaving their classrooms while the MEC was at the school.

After the meeting, a large group of pupils staged a protest, calling for the expulsion of the pupils who used racist language.

The school came under fire in the last two weeks after News24 reported on allegations that boys used the k-word and n-word in group text messages to each other.

It appeared that the messages, which were leaked on Instagram, were written between June and October 2021. 

READ | Hillcrest High School pupils in race row plead ignorance over meaning of k-word and n-word

One message read: "So then u not confident in your understanding as u therefor are a k****.

Another read: "Ok well we just do what we did to that n***** to him."

The Instagram account that shared screengrabs of the messages has since been deactivated.

Last week, school governing body chairperson Byron Creed said the boys did not understand the meaning of the words.

Parents who were at the school on Thursday disagreed with this, and one told News24 it was a "paltry excuse to defend racism".

In the meeting, Frazer condemned all forms of racism and said the commission would be completed in one week.

"I am happy the girls and boys came to us and spoke today. We are going to come up with a commission of inquiry which will take just one week so that this does not interfere with your exams. We have noted everything you have said," she told them.

She added that the department would "ensure the team dealing with this matter is experienced enough".

She said:

To parents, we are going to make sure all these issues that came up today are going to be addressed. We cannot tolerate discrimination, racism, sexism and bullying in our schools. We commit in a period of a week we will come back with recommendations.

As Frazer was concluding her meeting, one woman asked to speak.

"While the girls are here, and I must say, I understand they (boys) did something wrong. I am not disputing that. But there have been instances where boys in question have been pushed around, and surrounded. I would just like to educate the girls on violence and picking on the boys."

Frazer immediately stopped her from speaking as some parents started hissing and booing.

The MEC assured them that all parties would get an opportunity to speak during the commission of inquiry.

A report on the inquiry is scheduled to be ready by Friday, 26 August.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hillcrest high schoolkwazulu-nataldurbanracismeducation
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 2455 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
53% - 12632 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
34% - 8083 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 804 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.99
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,764.11
+0.1%
Silver
19.76
-0.2%
Palladium
2,156.54
+0.6%
Platinum
920.46
-1.0%
Brent Crude
93.65
+1.4%
Top 40
64,224
+0.1%
All Share
71,047
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,941
+1.1%
Industrial 25
86,823
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,239
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

10h ago

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo