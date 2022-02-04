Committee appointed to adjudicate on Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17

The minister of health has appointed an appeal committee to adjudicate a matter between Sahpra and an organisation opposing Covid-19 vaccination for children.

The organisation formally appealed a decision to allow children aged 12 to 17 to get vaccinated.

As of Thursday, more than a million vaccine doses had been administered to children in this age group.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has appointed an appeal committee to adjudicate a matter between the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and an organisation opposing Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17.



In October 2021, the government announced that it would open Covid-19 vaccination to children aged 12 to 17.

"This was in line with Sahpra's then approval of the Pfizer vaccine for the vaccination of children in this age group, and subsequent recommendations by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC)," a statement by the Department of Health read.

In a briefing on Friday, the minister said as of Thursday evening, 1 112 000 first vaccine doses were administered to children. In total, 1 276 000 first and second doses have been administered.

Following the decision to vaccinate children, disputes were declared by some sectors of society, including Free the Children – Save the Nation, that formally appealed the decision.

The organisation said children were at virtually no risk from coronavirus and therefore did not require vaccination for their protection.

Following the formal appeal of the decision, the minister says he has appointed a five-member appeal committee to adjudicate on the matter, in terms of Section 24A of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965 (Act No. 101 of 1965) as amended.

According to the health department, the committee members will be:

Chairperson: advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC

Committee member: Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Committee member: Dr Stephen Schmidt

Committee member: Dr Herman Edeling

Committee member: Professor Glenda Gray

"The appeal committee met on Monday, 31 January 2021 and unanimously agreed that the matter will be heard on Friday, 11 and Monday, 14 February 2022 from 09:00," the department said.

