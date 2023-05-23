Community angered by Thabo Bester prison escape – prosecutor tells court

The prosecutor argued on Tuesday that the five accused assisted a dangerous man to escape from custody.

He said releasing the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter would undermine the community's confidence in the justice system.

The accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The people who were supposed to ensure that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester stayed behind bars for the rest of his life were the same people who orchestrated his dramatic escape from prison, the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

This was the closing argument of the State prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko, to oppose bail of five people accused of aiding Bester's escape last year.

The accused - Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen - appeared in court on Tuesday.

They allegedly aided Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell - later it was revealed the body was actually that of a Free State man, Katlego Bereng.

Matlhoko based his argument on the testimony of the investigating officer in the case, Lieutenant-Colonel Tieho Jobo Flyman.

Matlhoko submitted that Flyman was a "very" credible witness.

He said the accused's legal representatives questioned him at length, but could not "crack him".



"He stood his ground, remained calm, was firm, and was confident on the witness stand."

He told the court that Flyman had said the case angered the community.

He said Flyman also testified that releasing the five accused would undermine citizens' confidence in the justice system and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

"The community will say SAPS has not done its job. He testified that... lives were in danger - for what? For R150 000?

"He said, at the end of the day, it was for money. He [Flyman] goes on to say that a person who has been convicted of rape and murder, sentenced to life in prison, and that person who, according to him, is a dangerous person, is assisted to escape," Matlhoko said.

Earlier in the day, the legal representatives delivered closing arguments as to why their clients should be released on bail.



Advocate Kagisho Moruri, who represents Matsoara and Makhotsa, argued that the State did not have a "watertight case" against his clients.

Advocate Tshotlego Makamedi, for accused two, Lipholo, argued that he had been out on bail before and the community had done nothing to him.

Makamedi argued that Lipholo's release on bail would not undermine the public's confidence in the justice system nor spark a public outcry.

Gallo Images Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Masilo Koenane, the lawyer representing Masukela, said this was the first time his client was accused of an offence. He had no history that he was a danger to society.



Gary Botha, for Jansen, submitted there was no evidence that Jansen smuggled a body into cell 35.

Botha argued that Jansen could be acquitted of the charges in a trial court.

But Matlhoko argued the applicants had failed to challenge the strength of the State's case.

"We hear that for the first time now as they address the court in conclusion."

The matter was rolled over to Wednesday for further submissions.



