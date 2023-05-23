1h ago

Share

Community angered by Thabo Bester prison escape – prosecutor tells court

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The prosecutor argued on Tuesday that the five accused assisted a dangerous man to escape from custody.
  • He said releasing the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter would undermine the community's confidence in the justice system.
  • The accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The people who were supposed to ensure that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester stayed behind bars for the rest of his life were the same people who orchestrated his dramatic escape from prison, the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

This was the closing argument of the State prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko, to oppose bail of five people accused of aiding Bester's escape last year.

The accused - Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen - appeared in court on Tuesday.

They allegedly aided Nandipha Magudumana in helping her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May. 

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell - later it was revealed the body was actually that of a Free State man, Katlego Bereng.

Matlhoko based his argument on the testimony of the investigating officer in the case, Lieutenant-Colonel Tieho Jobo Flyman.

Matlhoko submitted that Flyman was a "very" credible witness.

READ | Thabo Bester has no ID but is South African based on criminal record, fingerprints - cops

He said the accused's legal representatives questioned him at length, but could not "crack him".

"He stood his ground, remained calm, was firm, and was confident on the witness stand."

He told the court that Flyman had said the case angered the community.

He said Flyman also testified that releasing the five accused would undermine citizens' confidence in the justice system and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

"The community will say SAPS has not done its job. He testified that... lives were in danger - for what? For R150 000?

"He said, at the end of the day, it was for money. He [Flyman] goes on to say that a person who has been convicted of rape and murder, sentenced to life in prison, and that person who, according to him, is a dangerous person, is assisted to escape," Matlhoko said.

Earlier in the day, the legal representatives delivered closing arguments as to why their clients should be released on bail.

Advocate Kagisho Moruri, who represents Matsoara and Makhotsa, argued that the State did not have a "watertight case" against his clients.

Advocate Tshotlego Makamedi, for accused two, Lipholo, argued that he had been out on bail before and the community had done nothing to him.

Makamedi argued that Lipholo's release on bail would not undermine the public's confidence in the justice system nor spark a public outcry.

Thabo Bester seen in court appearance
Thabo Bester.

Masilo Koenane, the lawyer representing Masukela, said this was the first time his client was accused of an offence. He had no history that he was a danger to society.

Gary Botha, for Jansen, submitted there was no evidence that Jansen smuggled a body into cell 35.

Botha argued that Jansen could be acquitted of the charges in a trial court.

But Matlhoko argued the applicants had failed to challenge the strength of the State's case.

"We hear that for the first time now as they address the court in conclusion."

The matter was rolled over to Wednesday for further submissions.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besterbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 491 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 1474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.20
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.84
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.70
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,052.12
-0.6%
Palladium
1,449.04
-1.6%
Gold
1,975.41
+0.2%
Silver
23.51
-0.5%
Brent Crude
75.99
+0.5%
Top 40
71,479
0.0%
All Share
76,748
0.0%
Resource 10
68,042
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,543
0.0%
Financial 15
14,867
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

11h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo