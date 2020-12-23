56m ago

Community Safety MMC arrested for outstanding traffic fines - while on his way to road safety operation

Ntwaagae Seleka
Roadblock on Cape Town's M5 to check coronavirus travel permits (Jenni Evans, News24)

A mayoral committee member (MMC) responsible for community safety in a North West municipality ended up with egg on his face this week when he was arrested for outstanding traffic fines while on his way to a festive season road safety operation.

Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality MMC Buti Monamodi was arrested at the N4 Welbedacht junction on Monday.

North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said he was arrested for unpaid fines that were issued for traffic violations. He promptly paid the outstanding fines.

"Monamodi was accompanying Mayor Lerato Selebogo to join the operation, led by MEC Sello Lehari, when he was arrested. Despite the hiccup, Monamodi was thereafter able to join Lehari and Selebogo at the successful two-hour roadblock operation.

"Impressively, over 90% of taxis stopped were found to be compliant, with their licences and permits valid. Lehari said the law must apply to all and was happy that no exception was made for Monamodi," said Koonyaditse.

