Community shattered as second teen shot in gang crossfire in Cape Town

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
A 13-yeaar-old girl has been caught in gang crossfire in crime-ridden Delft.
André Damons
  • Another teenage girl has been caught in gang crossfire in crime-ridden Delft.
  • The teen is in a stable condition in hospital.
  • A community leader has called for more police visibility and better resources in Delft.

Delft residents in Cape Town are shattered after yet another teenage girl was caught in gang crossfire on Friday evening.

The 13-year-old girl is in a stable condition in Tygerberg Hospital after she was wounded while she was on her way to a shop.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Delft police went to the scene on Friday at around 13:20. 

"Upon arrival at the scene on the corners of Roosendaal Avenue and Delft Main Road, near to a shopping complex, they found the injured victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The 13-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," he said.

The attack comes hot on the heels of a gang shooting in the area that claimed the life of 15-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder while she was walking home from a local shop on Women's Day. 

Schroeder was found lying on her stomach and she had a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. She died in hospital. 

Outraged Delft residents are demanding that the police boost resources in the area to combat crime.

Delft community leader Farida Ryklief said: 

The protection of women and children should be prioritised by all spheres of government. Services to families who suffer the aftermath of violent crimes should be more accessible and we want competent individuals to man such services.

Ryklief added that the community was relieved that the teen who was wounded in the latest shooting was in a stable condition.

"Thank God for all the prayers. Our community is truly broken," she added.

Ryklief called for more police visibility in high crime areas such as Delft.

According to police, the perpetrators are still at large and the motive for the attack is still unknown. 

Delft police are investigating an attempted murder case.

There were no arrests in both cases.


