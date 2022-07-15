Community up in arms as Elsies River suspect gets bail after alleged rape of 10-year-old girl

The Elsies River community is protesting as a 54-year-old got bail after allegedly raping a 10-year-old.

The man was released on R5 000 bail.

The case will be back in court in August.

A 54-year-old man from Elsies River returned to Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year.

The community policing forum objected to him being granted bail of R5 000 in the earlier stages of the case and protested outside the court to express their unhappiness.

"Everybody feels aggrieved by the rape of this 10-year-old child by this 54-year-old man," said Charmen Gribi, chairperson of the Elsies River gender-based violence desk.

"He must be inside jail, waiting for his hearings," she said, explaining that the child felt intimidated by him being out on bail. "I don't think it's fair to this child," she said.

Salome Pienaar of the Victims Empowerment Programme said the child was allegedly taken from her community to be allegedly raped in an industrial area.

"Our children can't walk where they want to, they can't play where they want to play because they must be scared of people like that," she said.

Thurston Cooper of the Matroosfontein CPF angrily asked how a man arrested for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old child could be released on bail.

"Please keep him inside," he pleaded, as children waved placards echoing this.

But the accused's bail stands and the case was postponed to 30 August. The conditions set were that he moved out of the area.

Elsies River has borne the brunt of violent attacks on children.

Little Courtney Pieters was raped and murdered by Mortimer Saunders in 2018. He lost his leave to appeal two life sentences.

Moyhdian Pangarker, the man accused of the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk and then stuffing her body in a stormwater drain outside Worcester, is currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court.



